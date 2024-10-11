Council Stands in Support of International Longshoremen's Association

Last Tuesday, dockworkers at the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) went on strike at 36 ports along the East Coast and the Gulf Coast. The strike was a result of stalled negotiations relating to wages increases, benefits and automation with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which are the port employers.

The ILA was seeking wage increases of $5 per hour each year over the next six years. Currently, East Coast workers make $39 an hour, which is much less compared to $56 an hour that West Coast workers make. The ILA is also seeking a ban on the use of automated cranes and gates.

On Thursday, October 3rd, the Dockworkers strike was suspended, and a tentative agreement was reached between the ILA and the USMX. The agreement includes wage increases of up to $63 per hour at the end of the 6 year contract.

While work at the ports have resumed, the tentative agreement does not resolve the contentious issue of automation and semi-automation. Negotiations will continue between both groups from now until January 15, 2025. The ILA continues to advocate for restrictions on automation and semi-automation to protect jobs for working families.

The Council stands in support of the dockworkers of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) in their demands of fair wages, safe working conditions, and their continued fight against automation.