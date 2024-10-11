Currie Medical Inc. to Expand Operations in Norfolk

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Currie Medical Inc., a company specializing in medical device manufacturing and reprocessing, will invest $1,220,000 to expand its operations in the City of Norfolk. The company will lease a 30,000 square-foot facility to house its medical device reprocessing operation and distribution center, creating 60 new jobs.

“Currie Medical's expansion in Norfolk highlights Virginia's growing prowess in specialized manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project not only adds to our skilled workforce but also strengthens our reputation as a hub for innovative medical technology solutions. We are proud to have them in the Commonwealth for years to come.”

“The growth of Currie Medical underscores Norfolk’s appeal for businesses seeking strategic East Coast locations,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "This expansion enhances Virginia's diverse healthcare ecosystem, bridging advanced manufacturing with the medical sector to drive economic growth.”

“Currie Medical is excited to expand our operations into the vibrant business community of Norfolk,” said Currie Medical Inc. Co-Owners Owen Griffin and Carter Smith. “This region offers us a skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and a supportive environment that fosters growth and innovation in the medical technology sector. With this investment, we are committed to bringing new job opportunities to the area and continuing to develop new solutions in medical device reprocessing. We look forward to contributing to the advancement of healthcare with our growing Norfolk-based team.”

“Currie Medical Inc.’s expansion in Norfolk underscores our city’s skilled workforce and growing reputation as a center for innovation,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “This $1.2 million investment will bring 60 new jobs, boosting our local economy while supporting healthcare advancements that will benefit patients and providers across the country. We are proud to support businesses like Currie Medical Inc. as they grow and contribute to both the economic and societal wellbeing of communities nationwide.”

“I am thrilled to have Currie Medical Inc. expand its operations in the City of Norfolk,” said Senator Angelia Williams Graves. “This expansion will create multiple new jobs right here in my district. I am excited to witness this economic win.”

“I am encouraged that Currie Medical’s expansion will bring valuable job opportunities and drive healthcare innovation in Norfolk,” said Delegate Bonita Anthony. “This investment has the potential to strengthen our local economy, the wellbeing of our community, and contribute to the prosperity of our Commonwealth.”

“I am thrilled to congratulate the City of Norfolk on the expansion of Currie Medical,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President and CEO Douglas L. Smith. “This growth not only strengthens the local economy but also plays a pivotal role in bolstering the Hampton Roads region by creating jobs and fostering innovation in the healthcare sector.”

“Currie Medical is growing and is leveraging an important economic incentive program that benefits both the company and The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “Currie is eligible for The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program that is designed to encourage expansion and job creation. This program can help Currie Medical to expand and in doing so it can take advantage of this port’s worldwide reach. When companies like Currie Medical grow, the port and community benefit.”

Currie Medical Inc. is a leading provider and innovator in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of medical equipment and devices used for patient care in hospitals across the United States. Currie also specializes in the reprocessing of medical devices, providing sustainable solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's expansion in Norfolk will enhance its capacity to repurpose medical devices, contributing to more efficient and cost-effective healthcare delivery while reducing the overall landfill footprint of its healthcare customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Currie Medical’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Currie Medical Inc. will locate its expanded operations at 3701 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA.