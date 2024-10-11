Umalusi approves writing of 2024 end of year examinations

Umalusi has concluded the audit of the state of readiness of the public (Department of Basic Education and Department of Higher Education and Training) and private assessment bodies (Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2024 end of year national examinations in respect of the:

National Senior Certificate (NSC)

National Certificate Vocational (NC(V): L2 - L4)

NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)

General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The framework that Umalusi uses to audit the readiness of the system is made up of various aspects including: (a) the adequacy of the appointed personnel to manage the examinations, (b) the registration of candidates, examination centres, and marking centres, (c) the moderation of internal assessments, (d) the adequacy of security measures in relation to printing, packaging, storage and distribution of question papers, (e) the functionality of the systems used to capture learner marks, and (f) the functionality of the structures established to deal with and handle examination irregularities. The overall goal of the audit is to determine whether the measures put in place by assessment bodies are sufficient to ensure the credibility and reliability of the examination outcomes.

Based on the audit outcomes, Umalusi issues assessment body-specific directives showing areas of improvement so that the overall credibility and integrity of the examinations is not compromised.

