Social Development is looking for an Accounting Officer

The Department of Social Development is looking for a Director General, a post which has been vacant since 2016.

When Minister Sisisi Tolashe was appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa after the May elections, she committed to stabilising the department by filling the vacant and critical posts.

Interested candidates can apply by October 25 2024. The advertisement can be found on the DPSA circular and all DSD social media platforms.

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Bathembu Futshane on 0739939391 or bathembuf@dsd.gov.za

