GYL Financial Synergies Named to Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List

New England advisory firm earns prestigious national recognition, highlighting continued excellence in wealth management and client service

West Hartford, CT, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GYL Financial Synergies ("GYL"), an independent registered investment advisory firm with offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list for 2024.

“Being recognized on the Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms list is a testament to our team’s dedication to ensuring client success,” said Gerald Goldberg, CEO and Co-Founder of GYL Financial Synergies. “It’s a privilege to guide our clients on their financial journeys, and this acknowledgement motivates us to keep serving them with the highest level of integrity and care.”

The Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List, developed by SHOOK Research, recognizes the top 250 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. The rigorous selection process involves an analysis of key metrics such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and overall industry experience.

SHOOK Research conducted in-depth interviews with leadership and staff, assessing firms based on leadership, growth and dedication to client service. This year's evaluation included more than 46,200 nominations, 21,400 telephone interviews and thorough reviews of thousands of RIAs through in-person or virtual meetings. More than 25,000 firms across the U.S. were invited to participate in the ranking process.

In its third year, the Forbes Top RIA list continues to set the standard for evaluating advisory firms across the country. The full methodology for the ranking can be found here.

GYL Financial Synergies did not pay a fee to appear on the published list or to market the award.

About GYL Financial Synergies

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC is an independent registered investment advisory firm with $6.1 billion of assets under management and $4.7 billion of assets under advisement as of December 31, 2023. GYL Financial Synergies is a part of Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Learn more about GYL Financial Synergies at www.gylfinsyn.com.

DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and maintains a principal office in the State of Connecticut. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Additional information about the firm is available on the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

