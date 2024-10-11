George Landrith of Frontiers of Freedom to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Landrith, President of Frontiers of Freedom, a leading public policy think tank committed to promoting individual liberty, free markets, a strong national defense, and constitutionally limited government, is proud to announce the release of his new book, “Let Freedom Ring… Again: Can Self-Evident Truths Save America from Further Decline?” Since its release, the book has sparked considerable interest among political commentators and policymakers eager to understand and preserve the foundational principles of American democracy.

Landrith, also known for his role as a political commentator and educator, has built a formidable reputation underscored by academic achievements and vast experience in the legal and political arena. A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was the business editor of the “Journal of Law & Politics,” Landrith also graduated magna cum laude from Brigham Young University, studying political science and economics. His dedication to the principles of liberty is showcased by his membership in the United States Supreme Court Bar and his tenure as an adjunct professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, where he taught constitutional law and appellate advocacy.

“Let Freedom Ring… Again” is not just another book on the political shelf; it is a manifesto for those who advocate for a free and prosperous society grounded in the rule of law. “Citizen engagement is crucial in preserving and defending the liberties that have defined the American experience,” shares Landrith. “This book is as a guide for all Americans to better understand the historical context and contemporary applications of the principles that forged our great nation.”

Landrith highlights the dangers posed by those who seek to dismantle these fundamental principles. “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance,” states Landrith. “If we hope to remain free and prosperous as a nation, we must be involved and knowledgeable to avoid being misled by those who seek power and control under the guise of promoting freedom.”

Senator Paul recently praised the book, stating, “’Let Freedom Ring…Again’ challenges us to renew our commitment to the ideals of our founding fathers and actively preserve the freedoms that make America a beacon of hope and opportunity.” Grover Norquist echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the book’s role as “an owner’s manual that reminds us that it is our responsibility to keep America free and prosperous.”

In a politically charged time, “Let Freedom Ring… Again” offers readers more than just commentary; it provides actionable insights on pressing issues, such as the debates surrounding the First Amendment and the integrity of the Constitution. Landrith passionately argues for the continued reverence of these vital documents. “It’s problematic that some seek to rewrite the Constitution, a document that has served us well for over 200 years, guiding a once small cluster of colonies into a nation of unparalleled strength and influence,” shares Landrith. “The genius of the Constitution lies in its enduring applicability—even in an age of technological advancement.”

Landrith feels that amendments should be approached with prudence rather than as opportunities for radical reconstruction. “If someone wants to make a compelling case for new amendments, I’d be fine with that, but we must be cautious,” Landrith asserts.

Moreover, Landrith raises concern about suggestions from the left to drastically alter the structure of the Supreme Court. In scenarios where the judiciary becomes overly politicized, Landrith warns, the core objective of a constitutional republic—maintaining a balance of powers—could be undermined.

While inviting debate, “Let Freedom Ring… Again” delves into the critical analysis of current political dynamics without shying away from controversial topics. Landrith’s perspective is clear: he believes America’s founding principles were divinely inspired and remain relevant today. Citing leaders such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, he underscores America’s mission to uphold rights such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Ultimately, Landrith’s book urges Americans across the political spectrum to awaken from civic slumber and engage passionately in the democratic process to ensure the preservation of liberty and opportunity. “We are at an important crossroads,” he concludes, “and it’s imperative that we remain active and vigilant.”

