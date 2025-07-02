Ben Christian of Concrete Constructors Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Constructors is a leading name in pavement replacement for not only high traffic facilities, but also known for executing solutions for complex concrete issues in the construction industry. Concrete Constructors not only has a solid reputation in the Houston Area, but under the leadership of Ben Christian, Vice President of Operations, they have expanded operations statewide. The company’s dedication to solving a wide range of concrete issues and working in high traffic areas is setting a new standard in the concrete industry.

Finding Efficient Solutions

In a world increasingly focused on maximizing efficiency, Ben Christian has been successful throughout his career and now as VP of Operations at Concrete Constructors. In February, 2025, Ben received recognition for his leadership from Marquis Who’s Who. His success is largely due, in part, to him having over 20 years of experience in the construction industry with a wide range of roles, from running his own residential custom trim carpentry company in college, to overseeing a $120 million project condo project, and countless other wide-ranging projects under his belt throughout his career.

With every new role comes its own set of challenges, and finding solutions to those is what drives efficiency. When Ben has been in a leadership role, he has overcome these challenges by identifying the issue, observing what is causing the issue or inefficiency, thinking outside the box for a solution, having the confidence to take the most critical step, enacting the solution, and seeing it through. Once in place, the solution drives efficiency and profitability. “When someone tells me that they have a problem, I respond by explaining that there is no such thing as a problem, I don’t call them that. I call them opportunities.”

Innovative Building Solutions

Concrete Constructors stands out by self-performing a wide range of construction tasks, most notably the removal and replacement in high traffic truck courts for large property management companies. This allows the company to maintain control over the quality and efficiency of their work. By deploying highly skilled crews within a system that works like clockwork, they guarantee minimal disruption to the facilities Operations—critical for high-traffic industrial hubs where every dock taken out, no matter how large the facility may be, can affect the facilities operations as those in Houston and Dallas.

“We work like surgeons,” asserts Christian. “Our goal is to get in and get out as efficiently as possible without minimizing quality—rather we only minimize downtime for our clients and their tenants. Our expertise is in efficiently managing high truck traffic areas—like large warehouses and distribution centers that keep the supply chain moving nationwide—ensures that business operations continue smoothly.” The key component in all this is coordination and communication with the customers who we are performing the work for.

A Lifelong Passion for Construction

Christian’s passion for construction began as a child with Lego’s and Lincoln Logs. As a young man that love grew into custom carpentry and furniture, which developed into custom home building. “There is something I often tell people about custom carpentry work, such as custom furniture—if you have an opportunity to build something that will stand the test of time, it is like leaving your fingerprint in life. If built soundly, it will outlive you.” His approach to custom homebuilding and project management has been honed through years of practical experience, covering everything from custom homes to large-scale infrastructure projects. A notable project in Christian’s career includes a custom designed home that contributed significantly to the development of a once struggling golf community into a thriving residential area.

Navigating Challenges and Collaborations

As industries face material shortages, including the current cement supply challenges, Concrete Constructors adeptly navigates these obstacles through strategic partnerships. Their collaboration with international cement supplier, CEMEX, ensures a steady flow of materials. Christian’s active role working with CEMEX highlights the valuable exchange of knowledge and resources, contributing to industry-wide improvements and innovations.

The strategic partnership is not just about materials but also embraces technological advancements. Christian’s involvement in the development with an international team to help design CEMEX’s Go app is one thing; but to be one of a handful to be given access during the pilot phase prior to it going live, so to help streamline it, is another.

This type of interaction between end users and suppliers exemplifies how international cooperation can drive industry advancements forward, ensuring that projects remain on schedule (considering the importance of timeliness of their projects).

Faith and Leadership

Beyond professional achievements, Christian attributes much of his leadership style and dedication to his strong personal faith and family values. This foundation has guided him through personal challenges and inspired others in their dark times.

Ben continues to redefine the standards of leadership not only at Concrete Constructors but in his personal life. “Leadership can mean so many things, but I strongly believe one aspect is finding what motivates your team individually—not everyone is simply motivated by just money. I try to identify what areas each team member is good at, and what areas they need help with to strengthen them. It’s the ole chain analogy, we are only as strong as our weakest link, the stronger the individual, the stronger the team. I completely believe there is a difference between being a leader and being a boss. One of the differences I have observed is that a leader has respect… respect for themselves and respect for others, a boss on the other hand, in my experiences, uses fear which they have confused with respect.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Ben Christian in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday June 26th at 10am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday July 3rd at 10am EST

For more information about Ben Christian and Concrete Constructors, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-christian-095366114/ and https://concreteconstructorstx.com/

