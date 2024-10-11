Shakirah Miller of JJMP Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shakirah Miller, a seasoned educational leader with over 25 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of her new initiative, JJMP Coaching & Consulting. The firm focuses on providing transformative leadership coaching for individuals and teams across various sectors. Leveraging her extensive background as an assistant superintendent in Newark School District, Dr. Miller aims to empower leaders by facilitating impactful behavioral and team coaching sessions.

JJMP, an acronym for “Jehovah Jireh, My Provider,” mirrors Dr. Miller’s Christian faith, emphasizing that God provides for all needs. This foundational belief sets the tone for the holistic and ethical nature of her coaching practice. “Jehovah Jireh embodies the essence of divine providence,” states Dr. Miller, “and through JJMP Coaching & Consulting, I aim to offer that same sense of support and guidance to leaders striving for excellence.”

Dr. Miller’s journey in the educational sector began in her hometown of Newark, where she grew up and pursued her passion for teaching and leadership. Over the course of 25 years, Dr. Miller has worn several hats—from teacher to vice principal, principal, and assistant superintendent—in diverse and challenging environments.

“I’ve dedicated my career to fostering student achievement and creating thriving school cultures,” shares Dr. Miller. “Seeing the direct impact of leadership on students’ success and community engagement has been incredibly fulfilling.” She highlights the crucial role of parents and community involvement, particularly in diverse and multilingual student populations. This hands-on experience informs her coaching philosophy, centered on collaborative problem-solving and strategic growth.

Addressing Real-World Challenges with Coaching

Recognizing the layered complexities that leaders face, from technological integration to cultural challenges within schools, Dr. Miller has consistently utilized coaching techniques to bring out the best in her colleagues. “Coaching, to me, is about asking the right questions and empowering individuals to find their own solutions,” she explains. “I’ve seen firsthand how effective coaching can be in transforming school environments and leadership effectiveness.”

One of Dr. Miller’s poignant experiences involves helping a principal navigate her role within a diverse and high-need student population. Through consistent coaching sessions, she enabled this principal to articulate her challenges, plan strategically, and ultimately secure a position where she felt supported and fulfilled. “It’s these kinds of success stories that underscore the transformative power of coaching,” Dr. Miller adds.

From Education to Broader Horizons

While Dr. Miller’s roots are firmly planted in education, JJMP Coaching & Consulting is not confined to this field. “My ideal clients are those outside the educational sector,” she reveals. “This deliberate choice helps me maintain a pure coaching stance, free from prescriptive advice.” By focusing on clients in various industries, Dr. Miller applies a broad-based, strategic approach tailored to the unique needs of each leader.

Dr. Miller is also working towards a certification as a team coach through the International Coaching Federation. She underscores the importance of team dynamics, describing her passion for facilitating sessions that help teams identify and overcome dysfunctions. “Understanding what makes a team functional or dysfunctional is critical. My goal is to steer teams towards collaborative success,” she explains.

Emphasizing Behavioral and Career Coaching

Behavioral coaching is another area of focus for JJMP Coaching & Consulting. Dr. Miller helps clients modify behaviors that may be hindering their success, whether it be in their professional roles or personal lives. “It’s about identifying limiting beliefs and working through them to achieve desired outcomes,” she says. Her approach involves active inquiry, where asking the right questions helps clients uncover and address root issues.

Career coaching is equally pivotal in Dr. Miller’s work. “Career coaching is about exploring new possibilities and supporting clients in making informed decisions that lead to professional satisfaction,” Dr. Miller notes.

Looking Ahead: Planning for Full-Time Commitment Post-Retirement

As Dr. Miller approaches retirement from her full-time role with the Newark School District in the next couple of years, she eagerly anticipates dedicating all her efforts wholly to JJMP Coaching & Consulting. “I plan to travel extensively to meet clients in person, offering both flexibility and personalized engagement,” she shares. Her in-person sessions, as well as virtual consultations, are crafted to suit the specific preferences and needs of her clients.

Dr. Miller’s future plans also include expanding her coaching services beyond New Jersey. “I’m excited about the possibilities that come with remote coaching, as well as the opportunities to hop on a plane to meet clients where they are,” she elaborates. “While I prefer working with clients in-person because I’m able to pick up nuances, I’m also excited to work with clients remotely.”

JJMP Coaching & Consulting stands as a beacon of supportive, ethical, and transformative leadership coaching. “My faith guides me in providing authentic, compassionate support to individuals striving for their best selves,” Dr. Miller concludes. “I look forward to journeying with leaders from all walks of life, helping them achieve their goals through self-discovery and strategic action.”

For more information about Dr. Shakirah Miller, please visit https://jjmpconsulting.com/

