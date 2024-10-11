The European Magazine Releases Its Asset Management Review

The review leads with Michael Kohlhase of Dr. Kohlhase GmbH exploring how asset management is shaped by constant shifts that demand adaptability and foresight.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine has released its Asset Management Review.The supplement leads with Michael Kohlhase of Dr. Kohlhase GmbH exploring how asset management is shaped by constant shifts that demand adaptability and foresight.Also includes articles from ESG Portfolio GmbH, a specialised investment firm that focuses on sustainable funds and mandates, and Kontora, a leading wealth management provider offering tailored fund solutions to sophisticated investors.Asset Management Review is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition , or as a physical magazine from the website.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european.eu

