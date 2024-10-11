Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,416 in the last 365 days.

The European Magazine Releases Its Asset Management Review

The review leads with Michael Kohlhase of Dr. Kohlhase GmbH exploring how asset management is shaped by constant shifts that demand adaptability and foresight.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine has released its Asset Management Review.

The supplement leads with Michael Kohlhase of Dr. Kohlhase GmbH exploring how asset management is shaped by constant shifts that demand adaptability and foresight.

Also includes articles from ESG Portfolio GmbH, a specialised investment firm that focuses on sustainable funds and mandates, and Kontora, a leading wealth management provider offering tailored fund solutions to sophisticated investors.

Asset Management Review is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition, or as a physical magazine from the website.

Notes for editors:

The European website: the-european.eu

Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The European Magazine Releases Its Asset Management Review

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more