Decision Lens software selected for use by US Space Command (SPACECOM)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected for use by the US Space Command to modernize its approach to planning and executing its integrated priority list. This high-profile process is critical to assessing gaps in capabilities while providing transparency in planning with the Joint Staff.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President at Decision Lens, said, “It has become clear that America’s future security requires dominance in the space domain. The lean forward leaders at SPACECOM recognize the importance of aligning every dollar to the mission to extract the most value from their investments. Their innovative mindset, active pursuit of new approaches, and focus on their mission is laudable. I’m confident that use of our software will allow them to transform their planning process and achieve their stretch goals and objectives.”

Decision Lens will serve as an important element to the agency’s modernization. An enterprise decision framework was a critical foundational element to the selection of Decision Lens as it allows stakeholders to collaborate on scoring criteria to drive investment prioritization. Data can be collected throughout the year to develop and maintain a living list of priorities and stakeholders can collaborate with a broad group of stakeholders to prioritize their investments. Once complete, SPACECOM can develop alternative courses of action for the commander to finalize and deliver a plan to the Joint Staff.

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the Department of Defense (DoD). Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios, delivers on this requirement. The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across the United States Air Force demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process, and technology that empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About US Space Command (SPACECOM)

SPACECOM is a unified combatant command of the United States Department of Defense, responsible for military operations in outer space, specifically all operations 100 kilometers (62 miles) and greater above mean sea level. SPACECOM is responsible for the operational employment of space forces that are provided by the uniformed services of the Department of Defense.



