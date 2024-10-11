New Town Square for a booming Mount Barker

Release date: 11/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is contributing $2 million to help create a new community civic space in the centre of Mount Barker.

The Mount Barker District Council is creating a $5 million Town Square as part of a master planned City Centre site which will also include the new Council civic and co-working building, a new laneway between Hutchinson and Stephen Streets, a mix of retail and office space, accommodation and car parking spaces.

The 2,000 square metre Town Square project will be strategically located along Morphett Street, connecting with the surrounding retail, commercial, civic and accommodation precinct.

Bound by Hutchinson Street, Morphett Street, Stephen Street and Druids Avenue, the master planned development will transform a long-time vacant site into a vibrant public space.

The project site is surrounded by shops, cafes, restaurants and other commercial entities, yet currently lacks any existing civic or open space areas.

The new Mount Barker City Centre Town Square will provide a central civic space in a council area that has experienced significant growth and density, with the population projected to reach 65,000 people in the next 22 years.

The town square development will stimulate economic activity and foster community engagement which will enhance Mount Barker’s social, cultural and economic vitality.

Construction on the Town Square is anticipated to commence this year and be completed late 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This project will transform a vacant site into a high-quality public space, boosting Mount Barker’s economic development and community activation.

The council area is experiencing significant growth and higher density so it’s increasingly important for the city centre to have an engaging community space.

I congratulate the Mount Barker District Council’s ongoing efforts to look at ways to improve the city and the new town square will be a valuable community asset.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Mount Barker is one of the state’s fastest growing communities and I welcome the Government’s contribution to this exciting project.

I look forward to seeing the development take shape to unlock this previously dormant site.

Attributable to Mayor David Leach, Mount Barker District Council

Council is absolutely delighted with the Malinauskas Government's investment in the Mount Barker City Centre Town Square project.

This important development includes open space infrastructure to support our rapidly growing community. The Town Square will serve as a vital public space in a medium to high-density area, providing a central community space that will greatly enhance the quality of life for our residents.

With this support from the State Government, Council expects that the successful delivery of this project will bring significant benefits to the local community and region.