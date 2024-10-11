Floating Island by Zong-Ying Chen Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Floating Island

Zong-Ying Chen's Innovative Art Exhibition Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Floating Island by Zong-Ying Chen as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning art exhibition design.Floating Island's success in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The design's unique approach to space utilization, material selection, and aesthetic appeal aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the field, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning design stands out for its ingenious use of limited space to create an immersive and engaging experience. By employing a series of transparent acrylic panels suspended from aluminum trusses, Floating Island showcases a curated selection of magazine covers spanning 25 years. This innovative installation allows viewers to explore the history of design media in Taiwan while immersed in a visually striking environment.Receiving the Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the Floating Island team. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, fostering further innovation and exploration within the brand. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of interior design.Floating Island was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of the talented team at IW Magazine, including Zong-Ying Chen, who played a crucial role in the design and execution of the project.Interested parties may learn more about Floating Island and its creators at:About Zong-Ying ChenZong-Ying Chen is a Taiwanese designer whose work embodies the spirit of connecting with nature, embracing humanity, and creating designs that enhance people's lives. With a focus on adapting to local conditions and prioritizing user needs, Zong-Ying Chen's approach aligns with the philosophy of One Research Design, which emphasizes the importance of learning from nature and collaborating with the humanities to create meaningful spaces.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability. The award acknowledges designers who skillfully blend form and function to create solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute positively to industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands whose innovations positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorinnovationaward.com

