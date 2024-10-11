Shopkhoj showcases the New Trends in the 9 day Navratri Celebrations in India

Mud dolls Vishnu & Lakshmi on the Serpant Lord Ram with the monkey Army

Showcasing Navratri celebrations in myriad ways in India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the festive season approaches, India gears up to celebrate Navratri, a nine-day long festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. This auspicious occasion not only brings joy and happiness but also unites a diverse country like India, where people from different religions, cultures, and backgrounds come together to celebrate.

Navratri (meaning 9 nights in Sanskrit) is a celebration of the divine feminine- Shakti or Durga. She is depicted as the goddess riding a lion and having 10 arms ,each holding a special weapon to slay the demon Mahishasur.

The celebrations with colourful decorations, traditional attire, lively music and dance and delectable cuisine, unite Indians from diverse ethnic & cultural backgrounds in myriad ways. People fast, pray, and participate in various rituals and ceremonies in their own way.

Read about the significance of Durga Pujo in West Bengal, the Ravan Dahan in North India, the Garba & Dandiya dances in Gujarat, & the display of mud dolls in the South. https://www.shopkhoj.com/navaratri-images/

Navratri, is celebrated in different ways across the country. In the northern India, prayers are held at home for 9 days and on the 10 th day, also known as Dasahara, the effigy of the demon, Ravan with 10 heads is burnt in a public square . (Dasa means 10 & hara means slaying. )People from all walks of life participate in this event . It demonstrates the victory of "good over evil"

In parts of western India people perform Garba and Dandiya, traditional folk dances, where people dance in circles to the beat of traditional music, holding sticks or dandiyas. This cultural extravaganza attracts people from all walks of life, making it a truly inclusive and joyous festival .

In eastern India ,Durga Puja is the main highlight of the festival. Marques or pandals are set up all over the city and the idol of goddess Durga ( an incarnation of Goddess Parvati) is installed in the center. Creating & sculpting of goddess Durga is truly a work of art. It is done by the potter community in a village near Kolkata ,known as Kumartulli (https://www.shopkhoj.com/navratri2024/). Durga is depicted riding a lion and slaying the demon Mahishasur. The fiery eyes of the goddess draws a lot of attention.

In the southern part of India, people celebrate Navratri by setting up Golu, a display of dolls and figurines depicting various mythological stories. The city of Mysore,near Banglaore has one of the best celebrations of Navratri . It is celebrated with pomp & circumstance in the Mysore Palace . Caparisoned elephants lead the procession of the Gods.https://www.shopkhoj.com/dasara/

The festival of Navratri is not just about dancing and feasting, but it also holds a deeper meaning. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as it is believed that Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasur after a 10 day battle.

As Navratri approaches, the excitement and anticipation among people are palpable. From decorating homes with colourful lights and flowers to preparing delicious traditional dishes, the preparations for Navratri have already begun. This festival not only brings joy and happiness but also serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and diversity of India.Navratri Shopping is a big part of the celebrations too.This message of unity and positivity resonates with people from all walks of life, making Navratri a truly inclusive and unifying festival.

Best places to view the Ravan Dahan in Delhi -Chandi Chowk

Delhi shopping places -Lajpat Nagar,Karol Bagh & Chandni Chowk (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/)

Kolkata- Gariahat (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/gariahat/) and pandals all over Kolkata

Chennai – Golu in Kapalishwar Temple in Mylapore & other temples all over the City

Shopping in Mylapore https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-chennai/mylapore/

Bangalore – Shopping in Jaynagar ,Chickpet https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-bangalore/chickpet-bangalore/

& Basvangudi

In conclusion, Navratri celebrations unite a diverse country like India, promoting harmony and inclusivity among its people. As we gear up to celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us embrace the spirit of unity and spread love and positivity. Happy Navratri to all!

About Section

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com

Navratri celebrations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.