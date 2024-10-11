Submit Release
Meet the super pollutants

They pollute the air. They warm the planet. They prevent crops from growing. Overall, super pollutants are a pretty nasty group of chemical compounds – and unfortunately, they’re all around us. 

A new video from the United Nations Environment Programme looks at some of the most problematic of these creepy critters, including black carbon, which contributes to 4 million deaths a year, and methane, which warms the planet 86 times faster than carbon dioxide. 

Despite the pervasiveness of super pollutants, experts say humanity doesn’t have to put up with them. To learn more about what you can do to help, check out this interactive story after you’ve watched the video below. 

