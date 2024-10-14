TalkHeap launches a fax app to improve productivity by sending & receiving faxes via mobile phone or tablet

Provide customized fax numbers and bind user email addresses. Unify sending and receiving faxes into one app, and say goodbye to the era of fax machines.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TalkHeap platform officially launched a new fax app. It is available on the Apple Store and Google Play: https://talkheap.com/fax-app/

TalkHeap Fax App is designed to help people solve fax tasks at work or in life. No need to rely on hardware fax machine equipment to scan, set up sending, set up contacts, etc.

The main functions of the Talkheap fax app include：

1. Send fax via mobile phone/tablet.

2. Receive the fax at your selected fax number.

3. Fax task notification.

4. Customize fax number.

5. Automatically optimize scan content.

6. Support fax services in 120+ countries.

At the same time, the TalkHeap Fax App has made many considerations for users to send faxes.

Sending a fax is simple (only three steps): enter the recipient's fax number, select the file, and click Send. It also supports fax services in more than 120 countries to help complete international fax tasks.

Using mobile phones as an example, users can use the TalkHeap fax app to scan documents, take photos, and upload images or PDF files on their phones. The app is integrated with their email address, and incoming faxes will be forwarded to their email.

TalkHeap fax app uses excellent scanning technology. It applies many built-in advanced scanning algorithms to help you get the highest quality documents: such as image enhancement, shadow and noise removal, automatic perspective correction, etc.

As a result, the TalkHeap Fax App performed excellently during the testing phase. By analyzing time and work efficiency, testers can spend 10-15 more hours per week doing other main tasks in their daily work instead of waiting to use fax machines.

About TalkHeap

TalkHeap is a platform that focuses on providing business and corporate communication solutions. The platform includes various tools and management solutions for corporate communications in multiple industries, including phone numbers, voice, SMS, email, WhatsApp messages, and fax.

TalkHeap is a product brand under AutoBizLine, Inc. founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Diego, California. TalkHeap has leveraged AI and technologies for many partners to complete customized corporate communication solutions, helping companies save time and labor costs while promoting efficiency and performance growth. To learn more about TalkHeap's corporate culture, visit TalkHeap.

