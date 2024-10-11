AmericanVeteranBusiness.com Unveils New Podcast Series Featuring Veteran Entrepreneurs

American Veteran Business Podcast American Veteran Business Podcast Launch American Veteran Business Announces Podcast Launch

Join AmericanVeteranBusiness.com as we unveil the 'AVB Podcast,' a weekly series dedicated to sharing the inspiring stories of veteran entrepreneurs.

We are thrilled to give veteran business owners a voice through this podcast. Our goal is to provide 20-minute interviews so that people can quickly learn about a veteran, his life, and business.” — Dave Maestas

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmericanVeteranBusiness.com is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast series, dedicated to showcasing veteran business owners and their entrepreneurial journeys. The "AVB Podcast" will feature weekly episodes every Sunday, each running approximately 20 minutes, making it easy for listeners to get to know these inspiring business leaders.

The podcast is designed to provide a platform for veteran entrepreneurs to share their stories, challenges, and successes. With over 25 podcasts recorded, the series promises to offer valuable insights and foster connections within the veteran business community. Each episode will highlight the unique experiences of veterans who have successfully transitioned from military service to business ownership, illustrating their perseverance and determination in the face of challenges.

"We are thrilled to give veteran business owners a voice through this podcast," said Dave Maestas, CEO of Discover Maestro and a retired U.S. Army Airborne Ranger and Special Forces Green Beret. "Our goal is to provide 20-minute interviews so that people can quickly learn about a veteran, his life, and business. Sometimes, people just need to learn about other veterans to connect with them at a deeper level."

Joining Dave in this endeavor is James Beck, Founder of Lifebook Military, who has been enlisted as a co-host. As an entrepreneur, James brings a wealth of experience to the podcast, understanding the nuances of transitioning from military life to the business world. "Each episode is an opportunity for listeners to learn from those who have successfully made that transition," James Beck states. "We want to inspire fellow veterans and provide them with the tools and insights needed to succeed in their ventures."

The "AVB Podcast" is not just for veterans; it aims to foster a sense of community and collaboration among listeners from all backgrounds. Veterans are encouraged to tune in to the podcasts, connect with the featured business owners, and explore opportunities for collaboration. The podcasts will be accessible on the "AVB Podcast" page of AmericanVeteranBusiness.com, allowing listeners to engage with the content easily.

In addition, AmericanVeteranBusiness.com is actively seeking veteran-owned businesses to feature in future episodes. If you have a veteran-owned business, this is an excellent opportunity to share your story with a broader audience. "Space is running out for 2024! We want to ensure that as many veteran voices as possible are heard," Maestas adds.

The "AVB Podcast" promises to be an invaluable resource for veterans, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the stories of those who have served our country and found success in the business world. Tune in each Sunday to join us on this inspiring journey.

For more information about the podcast, to listen to episodes, or to sign up as a guest, visit AmericanVeteranBusiness.com

American Veteran Business Launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.