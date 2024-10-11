TEXAS SINGER/SONGWRITER FINIS SMITH PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE LEGENDARY J.D. SOUTHER WITH “YOU’RE ONLY LONELY”

Image Provided By Finis Smith

The Emerging Artist’s Recent Debut Single “Ain’t Love Grand” Hit #33 On The Texas Regional Radio Chart

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still riding high on the independent success of his debut single “Ain’t Love Grand,” emerging country singer/songwriter Finis Smith pays beautiful homage to one of his favorite songwriters with a stirring, soulful rendition of “You’re Only Lonely,” released today. Originally a Billboard Top Ten hit in 1979 for the legendary, recently departed J.D. Souther.“I have always been fascinated with J.D. Souther’s vocal and songwriting abilities, says Smith, a proud native Texan who splits his time between raising cattle and writing songs, and live shows. “J.D. co-wrote some great tunes with the Eagles. ‘New Kid In Town” and ‘Heartache Tonight’ have been among my favorites. I was very excited when my producer Deryl Dodd brought the idea to me to record ‘You’re Only Lonely.’ When we were getting everything set up to go record the song, we sadly found out J.D. had passed. At that point, Deryl and I knew we had to record this song immediately to honor and pay tribute to his musical legacy.”Several months ago, Dodd heard some of Smith’s recordings and the two had been trying to connect about going into the studio. “With his voice,” Dodd says, “I immediately thought of ‘You’re Only Lonely.’ We finally talked about it, only to find out J.D. had passed the day before. Collectively we agreed that we had to record this now. And here we are!”Smith sees his own original music as a tribute to the vibes we might hear in a classic Merle Haggard or George Jones song, but with a contemporary twist. “Ain’t Love Grand,” which was inspired by another country icon, George Strait, reached #33 on the Texas Regional Radio chart. It’s been described as “an instant serotonin boost – inspired by 90s country classics with an upbeat tempo, hopeful lyrics and a voice that will pave the way for a long-lasting career.”The recipient of the Cowtown Society of Western Music Newcomer Award, Smith wears multiple hats – and only some of them are Cowboy! When he’s not raising Hereford-Angus cross cattle or in the studio producing new music, he models for brands like Cavenders and Cowboys & Indians and performs throughout his home state.Raised in Ivan Texas between Breckenridge and Graham, a career in the creative arts was in his DNA from the start. His late father Dean Smith was a track and field Olympic Gold Medalist who later became a renowned actor and stuntman, appearing in iconic Western films including The Alamo and How The West Was Won. Dean served as a constant source of inspiration to his son, teaching him to cattle ranch while also supporting his dreams of being an artist.

