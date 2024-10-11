FEMA Urges Floridians to Heed Officials’ Directions in the Aftermath of Hurricane Milton

FEMA Administrator Criswell Remains in Florida to Survey Storm Damage with Local Officials

WASHINGTON – The joint federal and state emergency response and damage assessments are underway today as Hurricane Milton moves out of Florida. FEMA encourages everyone in the affected areas to continue following the directions of state and local officials, only returning home when told to do so. While the immediate danger from the storm has passed, conditions on the ground require Floridians to take extreme caution as they begin their recovery.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is on the ground in Florida with state and local officials assessing the impacts of the storm.

“Because of President Biden’s swift approval of the pre-landfall emergency declaration, we were able to deploy some of our search and rescue teams to help in those counties that were impacted by the tornados,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “We have over 1,000 federal responders that have been in the state supporting the response and recovery efforts, and not just from Helene, but also the recovery efforts from Ian, Idalia and Debby. Once we know more about the impacts of Milton, we can move in more resources to support them at the state’s request.”

Commodities, volunteer agencies, response assets and federal personnel are being coordinated through the FEMA Region 4 Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta and the National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. Both facilities are activated on 24-hour operations to support the state.

Several FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams have been deployed to various parts of the state to assist with requests for assistance immediately after the storm.

Ten federal search and rescue teams are in the state to assist survivors.

FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams are conducting operations near Orlando and Tampa. Assets including planes, helicopters and boats from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Coast Guard are positioned to support the state’s efforts.

Millions of bottles of water and meals are at air bases and logistics sites in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina for rapid deployment should the state request additional supplies, in addition to tarps and sheeting for interim home repairs. FEMA and the state have been in close coordination to pre-position federal resources to best support their needs.

Healthcare System Assessment Teams are onsite in Florida to work with state officials to assess the storm’s impacts to hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis centers, and other healthcare facilities.

As of Thursday morning, more than 280 shelters were open overnight throughout the state with more than 83,000 people.