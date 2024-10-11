PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Upholding professionalism in sports: Bong Go presses GAB to tighten mental health evaluations of professional athletes following shooting incident involving PBA player The Games and Amusement Board could not say for certain if professional basketball player John Amores underwent anger managament therapy before he was issued his professional athletic license. This revelation from GAB officials puzzled Senate Committee on Sports Chairman Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as he raised during a public hearing on Monday, October 7, the violent altercation allegedly involving PBA player John Amores. Go noted that this was not the first time the basketball player figured in a brawl. "Two years ago, itong si John Amores, 'di ba nanuntok siya ng mga players sa NCAA.... Before he was drafted, or bago siya nakapaglaro sa Philippine Basketball Association, professional league, under your supervision, anong kinuha niyang permit sa inyo bago siya nakapasa po? Kung pumasa ba siya sa inyong lahat na requirements, pumasa ba siya dun sa therapy ng anger management?" Go asked the officials of GAB. GAB Chairperson Francisco Rivera affirmed that Amores, in an undertaking, promised to attend anger management therapy. The GAB official, however, admitted he does not know whether Amores actually did undergo counseling. "Mr. Chairman, we were not able to do a follow-up check. We have on record his undertaking, which in essence is that he would behave well if he's already accredited with the GAB. And at that time, before the shooting incident, the GAB was of the view that we have to allow him to rehabilitate himself," explained Rivera. Senator Go proceeded to question GAB's evaluation procedures, noting that an effective screening process assures the safety of not only the prfessional athlete but the public's as well. "Dapat po ay dumaan sa tamang, maayos na proseso bago kayo mag-issue ng permit. Ang importante, prevention. Strengthen your policy, please," Go urged emphasizing the importance of upholding professionalism in professional sports. Rivera clarified that the initial responsibility for investigating Amores' violent conduct fell to the PBA, as the professional basketball league had jurisdiction over its players. However, he acknowledged that once the PBA's investigation is concluded, GAB would have the authority to cancel Amores' registration if necessary. In response to Go's pressing inquiries, Rivera assured the committee that GAB would undertake a thorough review of its policies and work closely with sports organizations like the PBA and other leagues to ensure proper mental health assessments are in place. An athlete and sports enthusiast himself, Go highlighted the gravity of the situation and called on concerned agencies and stakeholders to express their support for Filipino athletes through financial, moral, mental and spiritual backing. Go is always at the forefront of bringing government services closer to Filipinos from all sectors. "Ibalik po natin sa taumbayan 'yung pera nila ng maayos na serbisyo, lalung lalo na sa ating mga atleta. Not only financial support but ito 'yung importante rito, 'yung equipment... pagkain, and of course, moral support. Napakahalaga nito, mental support rin po," he said. "Mental issues, importante talaga 'yan. Dahil dapat nakafocus po ang ating mga atleta at maging mabuting halimbawa sa kabataan," Go said who serves as Chairperson of both the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports.

