PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Bong Go calls for significant budget increase for sports to bolster national sports development In a public hearing on Monday, October 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go presided over discussions on the proposed 2025 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB). As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go focused on the consistent underfunding of sports in the national budget, urging fellow lawmakers to support the proposed increased allocations for these agencies. He stressed the crucial role sports play not only in nation building and in fostering national pride but also in promoting health and keeping the youth away from harmful vices like illegal drugs. Go made a compelling case for more substantial investments in sports, particularly through the PSC. He stated, "I firmly believe that investing in sports will allow our country to develop more world-class athletes who can bring pride and honor to our country. But aside from that, it will also help us keep our youth away from illegal vices and other harmful habits." Go pointed out that despite the significant contributions of Filipino athletes on the global stage, the budget for sports has consistently remained a mere fraction of the national expenditure. "Taun-taon, maliit ang natatanggap na budget ng sports sa National Expenditure Program or NEP. Sa totoo lang po, napakaliit ng parte na natatanggap ninyo. Ang laki-laki po ng budget ng national government. Eh, kung titignan mo dun sa pia na 'yan, wala pang .001%," he explained. "Pero 'yung honor na dinadala po ng ating atleta sa bansa at sa sambayanang Pilipino na kanilang nirerepresenta ay hindi po nababayaran o natutumbasan 'yan ng kahit ano," he emphasized. In 2024, only P174 million was proposed in the National Expenditure Program for the PSC, representing 0.004% of the P5.768 trillion national budget. Go lamented that such a small budget is being allocated to athletes who are expected to bring international recognition and honor to the country. To address this, Go successfully pushed for an increase in the PSC's budget for 2024 to PHP 1.156 billion. However, he noted that even the proposed PHP725 million budget for 2025, while an improvement from previous years, still represents only 0.001% of the national budget, which now stands at PHP 6.325 trillion. "Maliit pa rin. We hope that with the support of my colleagues, we can add to this budget. Makikita naman natin na sulit po ang ating suporta sa mga atleta," Go said, underscoring the value of such investments. "And yet, we expect our athletes to perform in international competitions. Kapag nanalo sila, damay po ang buong bansa sa kasiyahan," he added. Go further highlighted the success of Filipino athletes, particularly gold medalists weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and gymnast Carlos Yulo, as proof that increasing the sports budget yields significant returns for the country. "Sa katunayan, bago pa umalis ang ating mga atleta, along with the PSC, sinulong natin na mabigyan sila ng suporta. At ang pinaalala ko sa kanila, sabi ko, 'Go, go, go for gold tayo.' Nagka-totoo nga," Go proudly shared, citing Yulo's two gold medals. PSC Chairperson Richard Bachmann then presented the agency's proposed budget for 2025, framing it as part of their long-term plan to align sports development with the government's eight-point socioeconomic agenda. "The PSC's mission aligns harmoniously with these priorities as we believe in the transformative power of sports to promote physical health, social inclusion, and national pride," Bachmann said. Despite their plans, Bachmann acknowledged that the proposed budget still falls short of the needs of the country's sports programs, especially when considering the PSC's goals for long-term sports development. The Department of Budget and Management only proposed PHP 762 million for 2025, which represents a 37% decrease compared to the current year's budget. During the discussion, Go and the panel delved deeper into the specifics of the PSC's budget utilization and funding sources. One of the critical points discussed was the remittances from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), which fund the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF). Go asked about the total remittances for 2024, to which Bachmann responded, "As of August 2024, PAGCOR remitted around PHP 1.4 billion, but the total remittances for the year are expected to be lower compared to previous years." Go also questioned the delay in the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision regarding the increase in PAGCOR's contributions to the NSDF. "Na-implement na itong Supreme Court decision?" Go inquired. Bachmann clarified, "Wala pa po, wala pa." Go reiterated his commitment to advocating for increased support for sports development, while stressing the importance of prudent budget utilization. "Again, I ask the PSC and GAB to utilize your budgets prudently. Pera po ng taong bayan 'yan. At dapat po'y makinabang ang taong bayan at ang ating mga atleta," Go emphasized. He concluded by reminding the PSC of former President Rodrigo Duterte's principle of ethical governance: "Just do what is right. Hinding hindi po kayo magkakamali. Make sure na mapupunta talaga ito sa ating mga atleta at sa pagpapalakas ng sports dito sa ating bansa." As part of his ongoing support for Filipino athletes, Go, through his partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, had previously extended financial support to athletes competing in international competitions as well as in funding community sports leagues, sports equipment and sports clinics to promote sports at the grassroots level. In June, Go collaborated with the PSC to extend additional financial support of PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to support their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Similarly, through Go's partnership with the PSC, the same amount was allocated to each Filipino para-athlete set to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.