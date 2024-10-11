PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2024 Gatchalian: More 4Ps students benefit from tertiary education subsidy Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the increase of Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) beneficiaries from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) households, with more than 159,000 new students from these families now receiving financial assistance for education-related expenses. Based on an analysis by the senator's office of data from the Commission on Higher Education and the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), only 21% of TES beneficiaries for school year (SY) 2022-2023 were from low-income households, or those from both 4Ps and Listahanan. The Listahanan is an information management system that identifies the country's poor and their locations. Seventy-nine percent of TES beneficiaries that same school year were from places with no state and local universities and colleges (SUCs and LUCs). When TES started in 2018, 71% of beneficiaries were from these low-income households. Gatchalian flagged the decrease of TES beneficiaries from poor households in last year's budget deliberations, saying that the trend is not consistent with the intention of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) to prioritize the poorest students. To reverse this trend, Gatchalian introduced a special provision in the CHED's 2024 budget, which mandated the UniFAST to prioritize students under the Listahan 2.0 and those from low-income households when selecting TES beneficiaries. Gatchalian's special provision directed TES grants totaling Php 3.1 billion towards college students from the poorest households in the country. Data from the CHED and UniFAST now shows that there are 159,832 new grantees from 4Ps households. The share of beneficiaries from 4Ps households saw an increase of 27% in SY 2023-2024 from less than 1% in SY 2022-2023. For SY 2023-2024, the combined number of TES beneficiaries from 4Ps and Listahanan is 210,202. "Nais nating siguruhin na mapupunta sa mga pinakamahirap nating constituents ang subsidiya at sila muna ang mabibigyan ng prayoridad. This is an intervention that we brought to life during last year's budget deliberation. I thank the Commission and also the UNIFAST board for responding to our request," Gatchalian said during the briefing on the proposed 2025 budget of CHED and SUCs. CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III confirmed that the UniFAST board changed the policy on selecting TES beneficiaries because of Congress' intervention. Gatchalian: Mas maraming '4Ps students' ang nakikinabang sa tertiary education subsidy Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagdami ng mga benepisyaryo ng Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) mula sa mga pamilyang kabilang sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), kung saan higit sa 159,000 na bagong estudyante mula sa mga pamilyang ito ang nakakatanggap na ngayon ng tulong pinansyal para sa mga gastusin sa edukasyon. Batay sa pagsusuri ng opisina ng senador sa datos mula sa Commission on Higher Education at Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), 21% lamang ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES noong school year (SY) 2022-2023 ang nagmula sa mga pamilyang mababa ang kita, o 'yung mga kabilang sa 4Ps at Listahanan. Ang Listahanan ay isang sistema ng pamamahala ng impormasyon na tumutukoy sa mga mahihirap sa bansa at sa kanilang mga lokasyon. Pitumpu't siyam na porsyento ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES sa parehong school year ay mula sa mga lugar na walang state at local universities and colleges (SUCs at LUCs). Nang magsimula ang TES noong 2018, 71% ng mga benepisyaryo ay nagmula sa mga pamilyang mababa ang kita. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian ang pagbaba ng bilang ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES mula sa mahihirap na pamilya noong nakaraang taong budget deliberations sa Senado, at sinabi na ang trend na ito ay hindi tugma sa layunin ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) na bigyang-prayoridad ang pinakamahirap na mga estudyante. Upang baliktarin ang trend na ito, nagpasok si Gatchalian ng isang special provision sa pondo ng CHED noong 2024, na nag-aatas sa UniFAST na bigyang-prayoridad ang mga estudyante sa ilalim ng Listahan 2.0 at mula sa mga pamilyang mababa ang kita sa pagpili ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES. Ang espesyal na probisyon ni Gatchalian ay naglaan ng Php 3.1 bilyong TES grants para sa mga estudyante sa kolehiyo mula sa pinakamahihirap na pamilya sa bansa. Ipinapakita ng datos mula sa CHED at UniFAST na mayroon nang 159,832 na bagong grantees mula sa mga pamilyang 4Ps. Ang porsyento ng mga benepisyaryo mula sa mga pamilyang 4Ps ay tumaas ng 27% noong SY 2023-2024 mula sa mas mababa sa 1% noong SY 2022-2023. Para sa SY 2023-2024, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES mula sa 4Ps at Listahanan ay 210,202. "Nais nating siguruhin na mapupunta sa mga pinakamahirap nating constituents ang subsidiya at sila muna ang mabibigyan ng prayoridad. Ito ay isang hakbang na isinakatuparan natin noong nakaraang talakayan sa pondo. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Komisyon at sa UniFAST board sa pagtugon sa ating kahilingan," ani Gatchalian. Kinumpirma ni CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III na binago ng UniFAST board ang patakaran sa pagpili ng mga benepisyaryo ng TES dahil sa interbensyon ng Kongreso.

