Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,432 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on arrest of major POGO personality

PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release
October 11, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ARREST OF MAJOR POGO PERSONALITY

The arrest of Lin Xunhan, also known as "Boss Boga," a key figure behind the proliferation of POGO scam hubs in the country, marks a big win in our fight against POGO-related social ills, thanks to the relentless efforts of authorities led by the PAOCC.

This is a major achievement, as Lin Xunhan was included in the search warrant executed last June 4 against Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. He is a Chinese national who has been operating scam networks in the country for a long time under a false identity. This underscores the critical need for constant vigilance and monitoring of cross-border activities involving high-profile individuals. It is also vital to investigate the Filipino bodyguards and associates linked to Lin Xunhan.

The latest arrest fuels our optimism that we can cripple POGOs that continue to perpetrate criminalities, including widespread scams. Inaasahan nating mas marami pang kagaya ni Lin Xunhan ang masasawata ng mga awtoridad sa mga darating na araw.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on arrest of major POGO personality

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more