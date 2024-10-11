PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ARREST OF MAJOR POGO PERSONALITY The arrest of Lin Xunhan, also known as "Boss Boga," a key figure behind the proliferation of POGO scam hubs in the country, marks a big win in our fight against POGO-related social ills, thanks to the relentless efforts of authorities led by the PAOCC. This is a major achievement, as Lin Xunhan was included in the search warrant executed last June 4 against Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. He is a Chinese national who has been operating scam networks in the country for a long time under a false identity. This underscores the critical need for constant vigilance and monitoring of cross-border activities involving high-profile individuals. It is also vital to investigate the Filipino bodyguards and associates linked to Lin Xunhan. The latest arrest fuels our optimism that we can cripple POGOs that continue to perpetrate criminalities, including widespread scams. Inaasahan nating mas marami pang kagaya ni Lin Xunhan ang masasawata ng mga awtoridad sa mga darating na araw.

