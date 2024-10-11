Submit Release
October 11, 2024

Statement of Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo on 20 Pinays rescued from surrogate mom trafficking in Cambodia

It is unfortunate to hear reports of 20 Filipino women who informed their families of decision to become OFWs in Thailand, only to end up falling victim to human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Cambodia through surrogacy or "babymaking."

Upon learning of this incident, our office immediately coordinated with Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose de Vega to monitor the situation and ensure that proper assistance will be given to the distressed Filipinas.

Usec De Vega also assured me that DFA is doing its best to assist them and that the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh will exhaust all means to facilitate their repatriation once cleared by Cambodian authorities.

Hiniling kong makausap ang mga biktima para malaman din anong mga tulong pa ang kakailanganin nila pero sila ay kasalukuyang nasa police custody pa kaya hindi pa ito posible.

Gayunpaman, patuloy kong imomonitor ang mga kalagayan nila hangga't bawat isa sa mga kababayan nating biktima ay makabalik ng ligtas sa bansa at personal ko ring makapanayam.

Maghahain din ako ng isang resolution in aid of legislation upang masusing imbestigahan ito sa Senado at mapanagot ang lahat ng sangkot sa illegal scheme na ito!

