Quilia Announces Integration with Clio to Elevate Client Engagement and Streamline Case Management

Quilia Personal Injury App

Integration empowers law firms to strengthen client-centered practices by managing communication, tracking treatment, and organizing case data.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, the leading provider of a client app for personal injury law firms , is excited to announce its new integration with Clio - the leading cloud-based legal software. Clio’s cloud-based legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software streamlines law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 130+ countries and approved by 100+ bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides a rich app ecosystem—integrating with many solutions, now including Quilia.“We’re excited to partner with Clio,” said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. “Clio has long been a leader in promoting a client-centered approach to legal practice, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Quilia. Together, we're empowering law firms to elevate the experiences they deliver to their clients, and that’s something we’re truly passionate about.”With this integration, legal professionals can enhance client communication, automate treatment tracking, and keep all case information easily accessible and organized. Clients gain a dedicated space to manage and update case-related details, ensuring they stay engaged and informed—without adding to the workload of legal teams.“Through our integration with Quilia, we're providing law firms the tools they need to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement,” said Hemant Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Clio. “This partnership allows legal professionals to manage case data more efficiently, ensuring that they can deliver a more responsive and personalized experience for their clients.”The Quilia integration with Clio is now available in the Clio App Directory About QuiliaQuilia is a cutting-edge client engagement app designed for personal injury law firms. Quilia helps law firms enhance client satisfaction and streamline case management by automating client updates, appointment reminders, and document management. With a focus on reducing the administrative burden on legal teams, Quilia ensures that clients are always informed and engaged. Learn more at https://www.quilia.com Media Contact:Kenny Eliason, CEO1-702-337-3127 | kenny@quilia.comAbout ClioSince its inception in 2008, Clio has revolutionized the landscape of legal technology, emerging as the undisputed leader of innovation and integration. By offering advanced yet intuitive legal software, Clio has redefined efficiency and client service, setting the standard for legal professionals across the globe. With an unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation and customer success, Clio stands as the preeminent authority in legaltech, continuously pushing the boundaries of the sector’s evolution. Explore the future of legal technology with Clio at www.clio.com Media Contact:Mesila Malltezi, Communications Manager1-800-347-8314mesila.malltezi@clio.com

