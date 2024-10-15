Seeking Sponsors for “ART AUCTION FOR HOPE” – A Premier Charity Event Leading Art Basel Events 2024
Date: December 3 2024 Location: Wynwood District, Miami Theme: Surrealistic Space & ArtMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce “ART AUCTION FOR HOPE,” an exclusive charity event and auction, to be held on December 3, 2024, in the art district of Miami. This event marks the first kick-off party during Art Basel and will feature a spectacular evening of art, entertainment, red carpet fashion and philanthropy benefiting Hope for the Day (http://www.hftd.org)—a four star-rated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to dedicated to proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. HFTD focuses on offering counseling to individuals from underserved communities.
Why Sponsor?
By sponsoring “ART AUCTION FOR HOPE,” your brand will be directly associated with one of the most high-profile charitable events of the year, opening Art Basel Miami, one of the world’s most prestigious art fairs. Events by Aria is also planning extensive social media influencing coverage including a pre-event YouTube channel, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts for all levels of sponsorship starting with your sign up.
Sponsorship Packages:
Brushstroke level – $5,000
• 5 tickets to the event, 5 tickets to Art Basel
• Company name on event signage
• Tax deduction for the amount donated
• Logo prominently displayed throughout the event
• Monthly recognition on all event social media platforms
Masterpiece Level – $10,000
• 8 tickets to the event, 8 tickets to Art Basel
• All prior level perks included
• Enhanced brand visibility with special mention during the event
Collectors level – $30,000
• 10 tickets to the event, 10 tickets to Art Basel
• All prior level perks included
• Exclusive branding opportunities and additional recognition on promotional materials
Curator’s Legacy – $60,000
• Two VIP tables for 20 guests at the front of the event, 20 tickets to AB
• Donor suites at the Fontainebleau Hotel from Friday through Monday (December 6–9)
• VIP Table at the exclusive after-party at Club LIV
• Day party cabana and bottle service at the Post-Gala Day Party
• Spa treatment for two at the Fontainebleau’s renowned Lapis Spa
• VIP car service throughout your stay in Miami
• VIP gift bag with luxury items for each guest
• All collectors level perks plus top-tier branding as a presenting sponsor with special recognition during the event and pre-social media posting
Sponsorship Recognition:
At each sponsorship level, your company will gain pre and post event multi-media exposure to an elite audience of art collectors, celebrities, philanthropists, and influencers. Entertainment for the evening includes performances by the legendary Soul Brothers and appearances from A-list celebrities, models and designers who have pledged their support for this crucial cause. Guests will be treated to a visually engaging, surrealistic, space-themed event with stunning red carpet moments and imaginative, out-of-this-world fashion
Contact:
Affairs by Aria
Theariafoundation6@gmail.com
Phone 240-620-1463
PR
Julie Carstairs 323-229-3624
Communication Coordinator
Edeena 'Cali' Crape 314-405-1647
Event Coordinator
Asha Mollier 619-943-9928
Media Contact
Luci Pemoni 808-226-9800
Aria Shokrai
Affairs by Aria
+1 240-620-1463
