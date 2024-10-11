Hezbollah, Israel, and the Lebanese Armed Forces

Gen. Khalil Helou and Dr. Paul Salem speak with MEI's US-Lebanon Fellow Fadi Nicholas Nassar on the unraveling Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces during this critical moment, and the prospects of a political solution in Lebanon and the wider region. More episodes

