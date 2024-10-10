ADOT to host Oct. 17 virtual meeting about Loop 101/I-10 interchange

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17, to provide information about planned improvements at the Loop 101/Interstate 10 interchange in the West Valley.

A project to add new direct High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramps between the two freeways and other improvements is scheduled to start construction during summer 2025.

The virtual meeting, which will include a presentation by ADOT’s project team, is scheduled as follows:

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.

How: The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. You can attend via computer or smartphone by using this link: azdot.gov/Loop101-I10-zoom.

Also Listen by Phone: Call 1-346-248-7799 (Meeting ID: 874 8631 0342#)

If you are not able to attend, ADOT’s presentation will be posted on the project website at azdot.gov/Loop101-I10-TI. The website also provides a link to an online comment form.

In addition to the direct HOV ramps from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 and from westbound I-10 to northbound Loop 101, the project includes the following:

A new exit ramp to provide a direct connection from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue (south of I-10)

Loop 101 ramp improvements at Thomas and McDowell roads

Noise walls where warranted

The Loop 101/I-10 interchange improvement project has been designed to improve traffic flow and provide increased connectivity in support of economic development in the area. Improvements have been studied in partnership with the cities of Avondale, Tolleson and Phoenix as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix area.

The project, included in MAG's Regional Transportation Plan, is funded through Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in the Maricopa County region in 2004.