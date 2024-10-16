Hoffy’s Heart Productions Celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month With the Release of the Groundbreaking Film "I WIN”

A still from the movie, "I WIN."

I’m not just trying to make a movie. I’m trying to make a difference.” — Writer & Director, Robin Hofmann

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film fans and lovers of heartwarming stories will soon be captivated by the latest feature film from Hoffy’s Heart Productions, “I WIN.” Directed by renowned filmmaker Robin Hofmann, the film is set to release on streaming platforms this Fall.“I WIN” follows Jax Donovan, a grief-stricken teen who, after a life-altering event, finds himself doing community service. During this time, he meets Charlie, a young man with Down syndrome, whose perspective on life opens Jax’s heart in unexpected ways. Along with new friends Bailey and Juliette, Jax embarks on a journey of healing and self-discovery. Through their shared experiences, the group learns valuable lessons about love, life, and forgiveness.The 90-minute drama, filmed in the vibrant landscape of Central Florida, boasts a talented cast of emerging actors and features powerful performances that highlight the importance of inclusion and understanding.“I WIN” is part of Hoffy’s Heart Productions’ ongoing commitment to giving a voice to underrepresented communities, particularly individuals with disabilities. As with all the company’s films, this production aims to foster awareness and promote social justice both in front of and behind the camera.“I’m not just trying to make a movie. I’m trying to make a difference,” said Writer and Director, Robin Hofmann.I WIN stars rising talent Ryan Paynter (Hulu’s The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat & Apple TV’s Me), TikTok sensation, Nate Simon and Kayla Kosmalski, who made history as the first young woman with Down syndrome to be crowned Miss Delaware Teen USA.For more information on the release of “I WIN” and to stay up to date on streaming availability, visit IWinTheMovie.com or follow them on social media https://www.facebook.com/HoffysHeartProductions CONTACT: To find out more about Robin Hofmann, Hoffy's Heart Productions, the release of I WIN, or to arrange an interview:Email: HoffysHeart@gmail.com Website: https://www.hoffysheartproductions.com Hoffy’s Heart Productions is a Central Florida-based independent film company committed to telling meaningful stories that advocate for inclusion and social justice. With a focus on providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities, the company is dedicated to making a positive impact through film.

I WIN Movie Trailer

