Maʻipalaoa Bridge work continues, nearing October completion date

Main, News Posted on Oct 10, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community on the status of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

HDOT is targeting its slated end of October completion date; however, this is pending the results of each concrete pour meeting specification standards for concrete strength. This date may be adjusted to allow the concrete time to set, to meet strength standard inspections.

Remaining concrete approach work is scheduled to take place during daytime hours on Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a single lane closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway.

Future aspects of project completion include approach slab grinding and grooving, the installation of asphalt pavement, signs and temporary striping, etc. Part of this work will continue in the closed right shoulder on Farrington Highway and any lane closures will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

###