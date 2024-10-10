Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews His Revolutionary Non-Surgical Hand Rejuvenation Treatment

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian introduces a non-surgical hand rejuvenation treatment to restore youthful hands with natural results, minimal downtime, and no surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned cosmetic dermatology expert, Dr. Simon Ourian, is proud to introduce his latest innovation—a groundbreaking, non-surgical hand rejuvenation treatment that brings youthfulness back to aging hands. Known for developing cutting-edge procedures, Dr. Simon Ourian’s latest offering is designed to smooth wrinkles, restore lost volume, and reduce discoloration, all without the need for surgery.

As we age, our hands often bear the brunt of visible aging becoming thinner, more prone to fine lines, and exhibiting prominent veins and age spots. Dr. Simon Ourian's new treatment manages these concerns in a way that is safe and effective. giving patients results that look natural and youthful. The procedure uses a combination of advanced dermal fillers, laser therapy, and regenerative techniques to target the everyday signs of hand aging.

“Hands are one of the first areas to show age, but for many years, treatments have been limited,” says Dr. Simon Ourian. “I wanted to create a solution that’s non-invasive, quick, and delivers beautiful, long-lasting results.”

What sets this hand rejuvenation treatment apart is that it’s customizable. Whether a patient needs to restore volume, improve skin texture, or even out skin tone, Dr. Simon Ourian modifies the process to ensure the best outcome for each patient. Best of all, the treatment requires little to no downtime, making it ideal for those with busy schedules who still want to look and feel their best.

Patients can see noticeable improvements almost immediately, with hands that look smoother, fuller, and more youthful. The procedure is ideal for anyone who wants subtle but significant enhancements without the risk or recovery time associated with surgery. As with all of his procedures, Dr. Ourian’s approach combines technical skill with an artistic eye, ensuring results that look completely natural.

“It’s not about making dramatic changes. It’s about making your hands look like they did 10 years ago,” Dr. Simon Ourian explains.

With a reputation for innovation and a clientele that includes celebrities and high-profile individuals, Dr. Simon Ourian continues to propel the boundaries of aesthetic medicine. Patients from all over the world, including South America and Europe, travel to Beverly Hills to experience his pioneering treatments.

For more information about Dr. Simon Ourian’s new non-surgical hand rejuvenation treatment or to schedule a consultation, visit www.epione.com or call/text (310)651-6267.

About Dr. Simon Ourian

Dr. Simon Ourian is a world-renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and founder of Epione Beverly Hills. Known for his non-surgical techniques, Dr. Simon Ourian has pioneered treatments that deliver remarkable results with minimal downtime, earning him the trust of patients across the globe.

