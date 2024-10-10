Submit Release
City Services Set to Resume

Published on October 10, 2024

The City of Miami will resume all city services and reopen all buildings starting Friday, October 11, 2024. This includes the reopening of facilities such as City Hall, the Administrative Building at Miami Riverside Center, and all parks. Additionally, all construction sites can resume business as usual, and Solid Waste services will be restored.

Solid Waste services normally scheduled for today, Thursday, will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024.

