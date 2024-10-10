Reserve increases Officer and Enlisted Bonus Program for FY25

In an effort to boost both recruiting and retention, the Air Force Reserve has increased its Officer and Enlisted Incentive Bonus Program for fiscal year 2025.

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, the chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, recently approved the Reserve’s FY25 Incentive Bonus Program, which runs from 1 October 2024 through 30 September 2025.

The program features a new critical skills list, variable contract year offerings and increased amounts offered for recruiting and retention bonuses. The program applies to traditional Reservists, individual Reservists and potential Reserve applicants.

“Current conditions require the Air Force Reserve to prioritize the generation and sustainment of a ready force,” said Col. Tyisha Owens, chief of AFRC’s Recruiting and Retention Division, A1Y. “The new officer and enlisted critical skills lists for FY25 and incentive bonus program should help us meet our recruiting and retention goals.”

For FY25, 15 officer Air Force Specialty Codes and 52 enlisted AFSCs are identified as critical skills for incentive bonus eligibility. In addition, seven enlisted by-location AFSCs are bonus eligible.

In the new fiscal year, the Reserve is offering an officer accession bonus of up to $20,000 for both non-prior service and prior service members and an affiliation bonus of up to $20,000 for officers making the move from the regular Air Force or the Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR) to the Air Force Reserve. Affiliation bonuses are paid 50% lump-sum up-front, followed by two equal, incremental payments.

On the enlisted side, the Reserve is offering an accession bonus of up to $20,000 for both non-prior service and prior service members, an affiliation bonus of up to $20,000 for Airmen making the move from the regular Air Force or the IRR to the Air Force Reserve, and a retention bonus for Airmen who reenlist.

Reenlistment-eligible Airmen in one of the 52 enlisted critical skills, in the grade of E5 through E7, with more than five but less than 11 years of military service may be eligible for a lump-sum, paid-up-front bonus of $15,000 for a three-year contract.

Reenlistment-eligible Airmen in a non-critical skill in the grade of E5 through E7, with more than five but less than 11 years of military service may be eligible for a lump-sum, paid-up-front bonus of $10,000 for a three-year contract.

Additionally, an enlisted affiliation bonus is offered to prior-service regular Air Force or IRR Airmen with at least a 3-skill level qualification and no break in service in one of the 52 enlisted critical skills who affiliate into the selected Reserve. Airmen who meet these criteria may be eligible for a lump-sum, paid-up-front bonus of $20,000 for a four-year contract.

Members who are currently or become Air Reserve Technicians or Active Guard Reservists are not eligible for any of the FY25 bonuses. Also, members will incur a Reserve service commitment upon acceptance of a bonus that requires minimum satisfactory participation.

The FY25 Air Force Reserve Officer and Enlisted Incentive Guide, which contains all of the critical skills AFSC lists and bonus program details, is available on the myFSS website by using the “Search” bar and typing “AFR Enlisted Incentive Program” or “AFR Officer Incentive Program” or “PSDG.” The PSDG, or Personnel Services Delivery Guide, will be listed by the title under the heading “Benefits and Entitlements.”

For more information, traditional Reservists should contact their Wing Talent Management Consultant, formerly the Career Assistance Advisor, in their servicing Force Support Squadron. Individual Reservists should reach out to the HQ RIO Talent Management Consultant.