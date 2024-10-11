NJ Top Dentists Awards Joseph Rozehzadeh, DMD As Top Dentist For 2024

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Joseph Rozehzadeh, DMD of the Verona Dental Group based on merit for 2024.

VERONA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Rozehzadeh, DMD of the Verona Dental Group has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2024. With over a decade of experience in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Rozehzadeh brings exceptional skills to his practice.A graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ), Dr. Rozehzadeh received the prestigious AGD award for outstanding Restorative Dentistry. He completed his residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, part of the St. Barnabas Healthcare Institution.Since then, Dr. Rozehzadeh has been serving the local community in private practice. Along with his partners, he leads an aesthetically focused dental practice that caters to patients of all ages. Utilizing cutting-edge dental technologies, Dr. Rozehzadeh and his highly trained staff provide comprehensive dental care.To learn more about Dr. Rozehzadeh please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drjosephrozehzadeh/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.