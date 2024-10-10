Age Strong Blog: 20th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The City of Boston and its Age Strong Commission celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with their 20th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration. The event took place at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury on October 2.

Older adults of Boston enjoyed live music by Vincente Lebraon & Friends, dancing, raffles and luncheon by Las Palmas Restaurant, in honor of the achievements of and contributions by Hispanic people to history and culture. Raffle prizes included gift cards and beautiful live orchids.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Human Services Chief José Massó, and Age Strong Commissioner Emily K. Shea thanked Boston’s Hispanic older adult community for the joy and rich culture they have added to the fabric of this city.

For more information about the City’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, click here.