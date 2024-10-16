My Bess Story for God's Glory: From Rejection to Royal Election by Bessie White Just Released on Book Baby and Amazon

Faith leader gives honest account of her secret to peace and joy against real life pain, rejection, abuse and disappointment.

It is in the quiet crucible of our personal private sufferings that our noblest dreams are born.” — Dr. Wintley Phillips

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, motivational speaker and prolific woman of God Bessie White just released her latest book title "My Bess Story for God's Glory: From Rejection to Royal Election" available on Book Baby, Amazon and Brown Sugar and Spice Books.

The book is a compelling autobiographical journey of her life with raw, honest insights into "how to" navigate abuse, divorce, shame, harassment, disappointment, pain, sickness and the power of faith and forgiveness to access true healing, peace and joy.

Born into brokenness as the adult child of an alcoholic, Bessie unveils the powerful story of a soul once shattered and rejected, now restored and redeemed by God’s grace. Her testimony will inspire you to see that no matter how broken your past, God has a plan for your future. Start your journey toward healing and purpose.

Forward by Jacqueline Galloway Blake and endorsed by Pastor Wintley Phipps, Dr. Wintley Phillips said, "... as you read how throughout her childhood, filled with struggles and hardships, she was still able to find the eternal destiny God has prepared for her. It is in the quiet crucible of our personal private sufferings that our noblest dreams are born. God (often) gives his greatest gifts in compensation for what we have endured and what we have been through. The narrative of Bessie's struggles and triumphs will leave an indelible imprint upon your soul and will forever remind you of the resilience of the human spirit."

About Bessie White

Bessie White began her speaking career as a teenager, addressing various programs at her home church in Oakland, California. While attending Oakwood College, she taught music at Anna Knight Elementary School and continued teaching music and Bible in private schools after graduating. Her speaking talents led her to become an Educational Consultant for the Board of Education in Cleveland, Ohio, where she presented over 150 inspiring and interactive assemblies in schools. Her presentations were highly rated, making her a sought-after speaker.

A Bible Instructor for 50 years, Bessie has visited thousands of homes, conducted workshops, and spoken at prayer meetings and church events. As a hospital chaplain, she used her gift of music, singing and wise counsel to comfort the dying, and minister to hurting families. She earned the CENTURION AWARD in the 1970s for bringing 100 souls to Christ.

Bessie has ministered at various venues, including churches, conferences, retreats, schools, and community organizations, covering themes such as Optimal Health, Positive Self-Worth, Divorce Recovery, Conflict Resolution, and Soul Winning. Her other workshops address topics like Forgiveness, Boundaries, Adult Children of Alcoholics, Safe People, and more.

