AG Yost Sues Kentucky Concrete Company, Owner for Allegedly Ripping Off Ohio Consumers

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — In a lawsuit filed today in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses a Kentucky-based paving company of multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and illegally pocketing more than $50,000 in customers’ money.

The lawsuit against Superior Concrete & Hardscape Design and its principal owner, Justin Cole Hensley, stems from five Ohio consumer complaints alleging substandard workmanship and failure to perform contracted services.

“There’s a strong possibility that more individuals are dissatisfied with this contractor’s work, and we’d like to seek justice for them too,” Yost said. “If you feel you’ve been wronged, let us know — we’re here to help.”

The complaints, filed with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Section and/or the Better Business Bureau, allege that Superior Concrete accepted payments for services such as asphalt or concrete repairs and installation but did not deliver those services, performed substandard work, and/or did not obtain the legally required permits for the work.

The suit also maintains that Superior Concrete failed to provide consumers with proper notification of their right to cancel the contract and did not include a separate “notice of cancellation” form in its contracts – both of which are required by Ohio law.

Yost is seeking restitution for the affected consumers, civil penalties against Superior Concrete and Hensley, and a permanent injunction to prevent the defendants from further violating Ohio consumer laws.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

