MDA Unveils State’s First Farm to Kids Strategic Plan

October is Farm to School and Early Care Month, a time to celebrate food education, school gardens, and lunch trays filled with healthy, locally sourced foods from Minnesota’s producers.

In recognition of this month, today the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) unveiled the state’s first-ever Farm to Kids Strategic Plan. Developed collaboratively by Farm to School and Early Care partners across Minnesota, this plan is a 5-year roadmap for advancing local procurement and agricultural education in K-12 schools and early care settings.

Using insights collected from robust stakeholder engagement with producers, school food service professionals, educators, early care providers, youth, and other members of the public, the Farm to Kids Strategic Plan outlines specific goals, strategies, and actions for future Farm to School and Early Care efforts. The high-level priorities of the plan include:

Increase purchases of Minnesota-grown and -raised foods by schools and early care settings.

Improve integration of food and agricultural education in classrooms, cafeterias, and other educational environments.

Build and activate a strong Farm to Kids network to foster shared, collaborative leadership among Farm to School and Early Care partners.

“For over a decade, state agencies, institutions, and organizations have been working together to support and expand participation in Farm to School and Early Care programs within Minnesota,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We thank all partners — including producers, school staff, and early care providers — for successfully bringing more local foods to students, and we look forward to further progress thanks to the steps outlined in the new Farm to Kids Strategic Plan.”

“Kids who receive nutritious foods at school are kids who are ready learn and grow,” said Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett. “By connecting our youngest learners with fresh, locally grown foods, we’re not only fueling their bodies but also planting the seeds for a lifetime of healthy choices. This program is about more than what’s on the plate — it’s about building stronger communities and ensuring that Minnesota’s children thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

The MDA will host two free webinars via Microsoft Teams to provide an in-depth overview of the strategic plan for interested members of the public, scheduled for:

To review the full Farm to Kids Strategic Plan and learn more about Farm to School and Early Care in Minnesota, visit the MDA website.

Partners in developing and implementing the plan include the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Health, Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, Land Stewardship Project, Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, Renewing the Countryside, University of Minnesota Extension, and additional members of the Minnesota Farm to School Leadership Team and Minnesota Farm to Early Care Advisory Group.

The development of the Farm to Kids Strategic Plan was funded by a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant received by the MDA.

