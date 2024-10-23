Hurricane Helene Milton Flood Waters Leave Zeppole LLC Devastated: Community Support Urgently Needed

Hurricane Helene Destroys small business and home based business

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the home and business of local baker and entrepreneur Joseph Camerieri suffered extensive damage as floodwaters swept through the area. After weeks of submerged conditions, the waters have finally receded enough to allow cleanup to begin. However, Zeppole LLC, Camerieri’s home-based bakery, faces significant losses due to water damage to essential equipment.Zeppole LLC, known for its beloved Italian pastry products, particularly Camerieri’s signature zeppole, was hit hard by the storm. Many pieces of equipment crucial to the bakery’s production process have been rendered unusable. Some items, painstakingly collected over years, may be impossible to replace. Nevertheless, Camerieri remains committed to restoring his business and is already working to salvage what he can.In light of these challenges, Camerieri has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the necessary funds to replace damaged equipment and rebuild his bakery. The public is invited to contribute to this effort at https://gofund.me/065c9b86 . All donations will go directly toward helping Camerieri restart production and get Zeppole LLC back on its feet.Camerieri’s journey into the world of baking began in 2022, inspired by his mother, Gaetana “Chickie” Camerieri. Gaetana, originally from Brooklyn, New York, played a pivotal role in bringing the Italian Feast of San Gennaro to Safety Harbor, an event that has grown to attract 15,000 attendees. The family’s rich Italian heritage has been a source of inspiration for Joseph, and it continues to fuel his passion for sharing traditional Italian desserts with the community.In addition to running his bakery, Camerieri has worked as a utility staff member for Fox Sports CBS for 15 years. He is also a proud member of IBEW Union 1200 in Tampa, Florida. Camerieri recently had to miss a home game in Tampa, where NFL legend Tom Brady was a Fox Sports analyst, due to the ongoing recovery efforts.Despite the adversity, Camerieri remains optimistic and determined to rebuild. “I’m not a quitter,” he said in a recent video. “I may take a shot in the face and get held up for a day or two, but I’m going to rebuild.”Camerieri’s zeppole recipe, served to over 500,000 people, continues to draw demand. As the community rallies around him, Camerieri remains committed to delivering his iconic pastries to his loyal customers once again. “With the help of the public and God’s help, I’m going to rebuild this business and come back stronger than ever.”For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Joseph CamerieriZeppole LLCEmail: contact@zeppolemix.comZeppole LLC is a home-based bakery in Clearwater, Florida, offering traditional Italian pastries, including the famous zeppole, available exclusively online.

