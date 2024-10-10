Estate Protocol Now Tracked on DeFiLlama for Transparent On-Chain Data

Estate Protocol is now being tracked on DefiLlama

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estate Protocol , a platform that offers tokenized real estate investments, is pleased to announce that its on-chain data and analytics are now being tracked on DeFiLlama . This development enhances the transparency and accessibility of Estate Protocol’s offerings, aligning with the company’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for secure and transparent real estate investments.What Does This Mean for Investors?DeFiLlama is a trusted source of blockchain data analytics, tracking protocols and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Estate Protocol’s inclusion on DeFiLlama means that anyone can now easily access and track on-chain data related to Estate Protocol’s activities on the Arbitrum blockchain. This step reinforces our focus on providing a transparent platform for global investors who want to participate in fractional real estate ownership.With Estate Protocol, investors can purchase fractions of high-quality real estate in global markets such as Dubai. For as little as $50 USDC, individuals can own a share of prime real estate and earn passive rental income from these properties. The platform reduces barriers traditionally associated with real estate investments, such as high entry costs and geographic limitations. Estate Protocol simplifies the investment process and opens the market to a broader range of investors.Cross-Border Investment with Minimal BarriersEstate Protocol’s innovative use of blockchain and tokenization allows for seamless cross-border investments. By tokenizing real estate, Estate Protocol enables investors from anywhere in the world to access a market that was previously restricted to high-net-worth individuals or those in specific geographic regions. Now, with Estate Protocol, anyone can invest in real estate assets across borders with minimal effort and receive rental income from those investments.Blockchain Transparency at the CoreEstate Protocol’s commitment to transparency is further enhanced by its listing on DeFiLlama, where users can see the company’s on-chain data in real-time. The DeFiLlama listing serves as a public ledger of Estate Protocol’s activities, ensuring that data related to property tokenization, transactions, and returns is available for anyone to verify.“We believe that transparency is key to building trust in blockchain-based investments,” said Abhinav Kumar, Co-founder of Estate Protocol. “By making our data accessible on DeFiLlama, we are giving our community of investors the tools they need to make informed decisions and track their investments with confidence.”About Estate ProtocolEstate Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that enables fractional ownership of real estate through the use of tokenization. Investors can buy tokens representing a share in high-quality real estate properties in stable markets like Dubai and earn passive rental income. Estate Protocol lowers the traditional barriers to real estate investment, making it easier for anyone to participate in this asset class.Estate Protocol is live on the Arbitrum blockchain and will soon expand to other chains, including Mantra Chain and Plume Network. The platform has integrated with partners like Polytrade, Web3Auth, and Push Protocol, and offers a secure, user-friendly experience for global investors.For more information, visit www.estateprotocol.com About DeFiLlamaDeFiLlama is a leading platform for tracking decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and blockchain data. It provides analytics for the entire DeFi ecosystem, offering transparency and insight into the performance of various protocols. DeFiLlama is widely trusted by the blockchain community for its accuracy and commitment to transparency.To track Estate Protocol on DefiLlama, visit: https://defillama.com/protocol/estate-protocol?denomination=USD

