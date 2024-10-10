Modified District Government Services for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 14, the District Government will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 14



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, October 14.

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter

801 East Men's Shelter

Adams Place Shelter

Emery Shelter

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter



Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, provides walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. The center will be open on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday, October 14. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services throughout the week include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Case management services are also available; however, they will not be available on Monday, October 14 but will resume the following day. Full-capacity lunch services will occur from 11 am - 1 pm



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Monday, October 14.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents in emotional or mental distress or concerned about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Monday, October 14:



The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a safe place for people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or who are experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need. Open 24/7 to individuals 18 years and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. No cost. No insurance required.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program known as CPEP provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services for individuals 18 years of age and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. Located at 1905 E Street SE, Bldg. 14, or call (202) 673-9319. No cost. No insurance required.

The Community Response Team (CRT) supports adults at home or in the community whose behavior suggests mental health or substance use disorder challenges with on-the-spot assessments and referrals to treatment services 24/7. Call (202) 673-6495.

The Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service (ChAMPS) provides emergency, on-site help to children/youth 18 years or younger facing a behavioral or mental health crisis and their families in the home or community. Call (202) 481-1440.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events will take place as scheduled.

The following DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood libraries will be open from 9 am – 5 pm



Ward 1: Mt. Pleasant Library

Ward 2: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Ward 3: Tenley-Friendship Library

Ward 4: Petworth Library

Ward 5: Woodridge Library

Ward 6: Southwest Library

Ward 7: Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library

Ward 8: Anacostia Library

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

The DC Public Library is open online for customers 365 days a year. Access digital resources and watch live and pre-recorded virtual programs on Youtube.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling collection on Monday, October 14. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, October 14 will be serviced on Tuesday, October 15.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, October 14. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 15 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, October 15 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, October 14, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Monday, October 14, for the legal holiday without an issued after-hours permit. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after hours permit, please visit here. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, October 14, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, October 15.



DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule. DC Circulator will operate on the phased-elimination schedule. Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com or dccirculator.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 14



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, October 14 and will resume on Tuesday, October 15.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, offices, and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, October 14.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, October 14.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, October 14.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, October 14.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, October 14, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, October 12 and Monday, October 14. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, October 15. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov or download the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, October 14. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, October 14.



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, October 14.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, October 14.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, October 14.



