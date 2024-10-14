RBC Enrollment is Bucking the Trend

Richard Bland College of William & Mary

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s (RBC) student enrollment is up for a consecutive year. The College’s fall first-year class grew by 11 percent year-over-year. Part-time enrollment rose to 1,991—a 27 percent year-over-year increase. By comparison, the Virginia Community College System saw an overall enrollment increase of roughly three percent, which is similar to the jump seen at the national level “More students and their families are discovering Richard Bland College’s unique value proposition,” said RBC President Debbie L. Sydow, Ph.D. “A high-quality education doesn’t have to break the bank, and at RBC we are committed to delivering on that promise.”This current academic year, RBC is projected to increase its dual enrollment population by five percent, according to RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer Justin May. Dual enrollment makes up roughly 28 percent of all undergraduate enrollment in the United States.“The Admissions office will continue to hit the pavement with our most ambitious outreach strategy to date,” May said. “It is critical to driving future enrollment and expanding our impact across the Commonwealth.” Click here to learn more about the RBC admissions process.###

