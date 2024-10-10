Governor and First Partner issue statement on passing of Ethel Kennedy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Ethel Kennedy:

“California joins the nation in mourning the passing of Ethel Kennedy, beloved family matriarch and powerful force for social justice and civil rights around the world.



“In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, Kennedy, a young widow and mother of 11 children, was a pillar of strength for her family whose extraordinary courage and resilience inspired the nation. Unshaken in her compassion for others and commitment to a more just and peaceful world, she advocated tirelessly for positive change abroad and at home – including here in California, where she worked to advance the rights of farmworkers and championed the civil rights leadership of César Chávez.”

“Ethel Kennedy’s big-hearted leadership, service and bravery is an inspiration to all of us. As we reflect on her rich legacy, our hearts are with the Kennedy family and everyone grieving this great loss.”