Spartan Forge Provides Hundreds of Free Spartan Forge Accounts Toward Hurricane Rescue and Relief Efforts

Veteran Owned Business Donates Mapping Accounts to Assist with Hurricane Rescue and Aid

NC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartan Forge, a leader in technology-driven mapping intelligence, proudly developed the Blue Force Tracker feature, which allows users to share pins, notes, and photos without exiting the app or utilizing SMS communications. In partnership with Save Our Allies, Spartan Forge will provide hundreds of free accounts for ground teams to use while providing rescue and recovery to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Built on military-grade technology derived from the battlefield, Spartan Forge is proud to be the only civilian hunting app on the market offering these capabilities. Through this powerful feature, users can share map locations with teammates on the Spartan Forge platform, making it easier to coordinate movements, avoid accidents, and respond to real-time changes in the environment.

Save Our Allies, an organization that specializes in “the last mile” precision rescue, has been on the ground in Western North Carolina assisting with rescue operations.

"We're incredibly blessed to have the technological capabilities to aid and assist with the heroic ground efforts we're seeing in North Carolina" said Bill Thompson, Founder of Spartan Forge. "The loss and damage is incomprehensible, and we're so honored to offer this technology to the heroes on the ground right now."

The Blue Force Tracker is now available through Spartan Forge’s latest app update.

Key Capabilities of Spartan Forge and Blue Force Tracker :

Thought of as a “Life360” for outdoorsmen, but with the capabilities to drop pins, draw perimeters, share photos and notes, and create groups via email as a sync system with teams. Using Spartan Forge's Blue Force Tracker will allow ground crews the ability to communicate directly with one another without exiting the app or relying on SMS text communications.

- Map Location Sharing : Users can share map locations (pins), ensuring everyone remains informed and aligned during missions. This improves coordination in dense woods or unfamiliar terrains, reducing the likelihood of hunting accidents.

- Team Synchronization : BFT enables seamless communication and organization. Share pins across several map types like UAV, Sat 1, Sat 2, Sat 3, or even a high-res LiDAR map. Users can share locations and key data instantly, and toggle between our industry-leading, diverse terrain perspectives.

- Safety Monitoring : With this innovative feature, users can stay aware of each other's proximity, particularly during high-risk rescues or challenging conditions, which increases overall field safety.

- Offline Capability : BFT remains functional even when users are out of network coverage, utilizing pre-downloaded maps and satellite data to keep tracking live and accurate in any environment.

- Hi-Res UAV Imagery : Spartan Forge's UAV imagery boasts an exclusive accuracy down to 5 cm, offering an unparalleled detailed view for scouting, planning, and hunting strategy. With historical imagery dating back 9 years, users can track terrain/vegetation/water changes over time. On the Web users can also use the eagle eye to tilt camera to 45 degrees and rotate the camera.

- LiDAR Imagery : (light detection and ranging) This technology produces precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the earth and its surface characteristics. It allows users to see the earth's floor through trees or vegetation - giving users the ability to see old logging roads, trails, or clear cuts for rescue pathways.

About Spartan Forge : The targeting cycle used in Iraq was called “Find, Fix, Finish” or F3 for short, this cycle soon evolved into F3EAD or "Find, Fix, Finish, Exploit, Analyze, and Disseminate" The goal is to automate that intelligence collection process as much as possible. We want to draw meaningful conclusions within the context of “Find, Fix, Finish” to help the hunter meet their deer harvest goals whatever they may be. Whether you are scouting, planning or executing the hunt, start a targeting cycle with Spartan Forge and engineer the pursuit.

For more information on Spartan Forge, visit www.spartanforge.ai.

About Save Our Allies : The mission of Save Our Allies is to rescue and aid Americans and Allies in war-torn environments and resettle them in environments free of tyranny and terror.

For more information on Save Our Allies, visit www.saveourallies.org.

