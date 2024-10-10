Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,646 in the last 365 days.

Former Officer Indicted, Accused of DUI and Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated

MARION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Jasper police officer.

On July 29th, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving a Jasper police officer. During the investigation, agents learned that on July 26th, Lillian Michele Lockhart (DOB: 9/12/95) reported for duty intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that while intoxicated, Lockhart responded to calls for service in her police vehicle.

On October 1st, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Lockhart with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Handgun while Intoxicated. Last week, she turned herself in and was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former Officer Indicted, Accused of DUI and Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more