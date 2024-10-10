Former Officer Indicted, Accused of DUI and Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated

MARION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Jasper police officer.

On July 29th, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving a Jasper police officer. During the investigation, agents learned that on July 26th, Lillian Michele Lockhart (DOB: 9/12/95) reported for duty intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that while intoxicated, Lockhart responded to calls for service in her police vehicle.

On October 1st, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Lockhart with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Handgun while Intoxicated. Last week, she turned herself in and was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.