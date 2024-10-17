LIVESTREAM VIDEO EDITOR EKLIPSE GRADUATES FROM GOOGLE CLOUD’S STARTUP ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

Eklipse harnesses Google Cloud’s enterprise AI platform and first-party models for a real-world use case serving livestream content creators

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Livestream editor Eklipse has received world-class recognition for its utility as an artificial intelligence (AI) service. Eklipse has graduated from Google Cloud’s startup accelerator program, supporting its progress in AI.One of the few startups to be accepted into the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore program, Eklipse received mentorship and technical project support from Google Cloud’s product development teams and AI engineers. The program helped identify Eklipse’s top technical challenges and provided one-on-one support to solve these challenges, enhancing its solution’s potential for growth and expansion.Developed for content creators to turn long-form live streams into short-form clips, Eklipse is an AI video editing tool for cross-platform content. As a browser extension, Eklipse identifies “viral” moments during live streams and creates short videos to share across social platforms. Intended for streamers of all sizes to help grow their audience, Eklipse has amassed over 500,000 registered users in its first two years of service. In those two years, Eklipse has helped save its users more than 10 million hours of editing time.During the accelerator program, Eklipse was able to advance the development of the AI Edit tool with Google Cloud’s Gemini 1.5 Flash model on the Vertex AI platform . AI Edit now allows Eklipse’s users to seamlessly add new effects, memes, and auto-captions to any clips, making it much easier and faster for content creators to promote their channels with effective clips on their social channels.Weihan Liew, CEO of Eklipse.gg, said the following about graduating from Google Cloud’s startup program:“Participating in the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore program has been truly transformative for Eklipse. Early access to Google Cloud's groundbreaking AI technologies—like the multimodal capabilities of the Gemini 1.5 model on the Vertex AI platform—enabled us to elevate our video highlighting and editing tools to unprecedented levels. We've reduced processing times, cut operational costs, and scaled globally to meet growing demand. The mentorship, networking opportunities, and resources provided have not only accelerated our growth but also propel us toward our mission of empowering content creators worldwide, allowing them to focus on their passion while we handle the complexities of video editing through AI.”Serene Sia, Country Director, Malaysia and Singapore, Google Cloud, said:“We’ve had the privilege of nurturing 25 globally-oriented startups through Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore. This program has enabled Eklipse, for instance, to take advantage of Google Cloud’s vertically-integrated AI stack, including Vertex AI and the Gemini 1.5 Flash model, to enhance and commercialize a multimodal AI solution in a matter of weeks. Eklipse's solution understands context and emotional cues, allowing it to serve as a powerful editor that speeds up the process of customized short-form video creation. This will help more people amplify their creativity, deliver high-quality content at greater velocity, and unlock monetization opportunities in a creator economy that is projected to be worth US$480 billion by 2027. In partnership with Enterprise Singapore, we look forward to empowering more Singapore-based AI innovators like Eklipse to tap international markets, thereby cementing Singapore’s status as a global AI hub.”Eklipse’s Key Strengths:- Time-Saving: Eklipse’s users often highlight the tool’s ability to save them significant time by automating clip creation and editing. This allows them to focus on streaming and creating content rather than spending hours on post-production, which resonates with busy streamers and content creators who struggle to find time for editing.- Ease of Use: Eklipse is often praised for its user-friendly interface, making it accessible even to beginners with limited editing experience.Social Media Integration: The platform integrates seamlessly with social media platforms, allowing for quick and easy sharing of clips. This streamlines the content distribution process and helps content creators reach wider audiences.- Community & Support: Eklipse’s users are impressed by the platform’s team's responsiveness to technical issues and support.Eklipse’s official site allows users to explore the full range of the program’s features. About EklipseEklipse is a pioneering AI-powered video editing platform revolutionizing how content creators transform long-form live streams into engaging, shareable highlights. Our technology intelligently analyzes streams to extract epic moments, enabling creators to effortlessly promote their channels across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and more. With over 500,000 registered users and counting, Eklipse is dedicated to empowering creators to spend less time editing and more time doing what they love.

