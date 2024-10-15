Shirley Engelmeier Leads Business Leaders in Session on Why DEI Works, Showcasing InclusionINC’s Expertise

Inclusion is critical for survival in today’s economy. Companies that embed DEI as part of their core strategy will have the competitive edge to succeed.” — Shirley Engelmeier

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis, MN – Shirley Engelmeier, Founder and CEO of InclusionINC, led an impactful session with business leaders on 10/8 titled "A Conversation: Why DEI Works." Drawing from her latest book, Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works, Engelmeier emphasized the powerful role of inclusion in business success, while highlighting InclusionINC’s extensive expertise in "Inclusion as a Business Strategy."

The session explored the undeniable business benefits of fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, offering participants actionable insights into how DEI drives performance, innovation, and market relevance. Engelmeier challenged organizations to refocus on the foundational question: Why is creating a culture of inclusion critical for business growth?

With InclusionINC’s comprehensive leadership programs and tailored e-learning solutions, the session demonstrated that inclusion, diversity and equity are critical for business success.

THE BUSINESS CASE FOR DEI

- Inclusion as a Driver of Business Growth: InclusionINC provides businesses with strategies to build a workforce that mirrors their diverse customer base,

increasing their ability to meet market demands and expand revenue.

- Enhancing Innovation and Productivity Through Inclusion: Engelmeier illustrated how inclusive workplaces foster a culture of innovation and

collaboration, leading to enhanced problem-solving, creativity, and overall business performance.

- Aligning DEI with Core Business Strategies: The session emphasized the need for companies to integrate DEI into their business objectives, and how

InclusionINC supports organizations in aligning these efforts to ensure sustainable success.

“Realigning on the Business importance of Inclusion Diversity and Equity: A Leadership Strategy”

In support of these efforts, InclusionINC has introduced a suite of learning solutions, designed to help organizations reconnect with the core principles of DEI. Through its Learning Over Time™ approach, InclusionINC offers customizable, long-term training programs to ensure lasting cultural transformation.

COMMUNICATING THE BUSINESS SIGNIFICANCE IS CRITICAL

Engelmeier stressed that communicating the business value of inclusion, diversity and equity is essential both within and outside the organization. She encouraged business leaders to:

- Internally: Make sure their employees understand how DEI contributes to the company’s growth and success, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

- Externally: Use communication and public relations to showcase the tangible benefits of DEI, including its impact on customer loyalty and competitive

positioning.

A TURBO CHARGER FOR BUSINESS SUCCESS

Engelmeier reiterated that DEI is not just about doing the right thing; it’s about thriving in a rapidly shifting business landscape. By 2026, multi-racial and multi-ethnic markets will have a combined buying power of $7 trillion. “Inclusion is critical for survival in today’s economy,” said Engelmeier. “Companies that embed DEI as part of their core strategy will have the competitive edge to succeed.”

Engelmeier’s book, Deliberate Disruption, offers a roadmap for businesses to understand and capitalize on the value of DEI, positioning themselves for long-term success in an increasingly diverse market.

Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works is available on Amazon. For leadership or e-learning inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Shirley Engelmeier at shirley@inclusion-inc.com or (612) 339-2202.

About InclusionINC:

Founded in 2001, InclusionINC is a leading consulting firm specializing in integrating "Inclusion as a Business Strategy." Known for its practical and results-oriented approach, InclusionINC has helped organizations build inclusive cultures that drive business success and market growth.

About Shirley Engelmeier:

Shirley Engelmeier is a globally recognized thought leader in DEI. With over 25 years of experience, she is an advocate for leveraging inclusion to enhance business performance and build resilient organizations.

