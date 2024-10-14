Drumbeats Podcast Officially Launches with Debut Episode Exploring Its Origins and Mission

Drumbeats officially launches with a powerful debut episode, featuring a meaningful discussion on the origin of the podcast and the vision behind its creation.

The source for news and information about Indigenous investing in Canada.” — Drumbeats

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit, dedicated to becoming the premier platform for news and information about Indigenous investments, kicks off the pilot episode of its podcast, Drumbeats, titled The Opening Beat. Hosted by the Co-Chairs of the Summit, Mark Magnacca and Robert Brant, The Opening Beat highlights key moments in the founding of the Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit.

Mark Magnacca shared how a chance meeting at Canada House in London in 2023 brought him and Robert together. Remarkably, Mark Magnacca’s direct ancestor fought with Rob Brant's direct ancestor, Chief Joseph Brant as a Brant Loyalist in the American War of Independence. This unique connection inspired the idea of a partnership focused on Indigenous investment.

The podcast is aimed at those considering investing in Canada with Magnacca and Brant stressing the necessity of working with Indigenous communities is now matter of necessity not a matter of choice.

Mark said “The world is facing an existential climate threat at the same time as greater geopolitical risk. Canada is blessed with unsurpassed natural resources, and it is said that all roads to net zero and energy transition lead through Indigenous territories. Brant added “with changes in Canadian law, the adoption of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has granted Indigenous Nations a veto over projects in their territories.”

Mark Magnacca explains the idea behind "Drumbeats. "It's called Drumbeats because this is a podcast about the investment opportunities that everyone who is considering investing in Canada needs to hear. Of course, we're going to talk about the broader reconciliation issues as well, but we chose drumbeats for a particular reason."

“Drumbeats" is a symbolic name with profound significance, rooted in the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. As Robert Brant explained, the name carries deep meaning and reflects the connection to tradition and identity, “The drum is a universal symbol in Indigenous communities across Canada and the world. In many communities, the drum represents the heartbeat of the culture. Most of those drums are made of animal hides or trees. And it is believed that the spirits of those animals and trees live within those drums and as I say, provide the heartbeat of the culture used not just for musical instruments but an important part of prayer ceremonies. And so, we think it is an apt name for our podcast.”

The Drumbeats podcast is now available and will serve as a platform to discuss Indigenous investment opportunities in Canada, as well as broader issues of reconciliation and Indigenous rights.

For more information about the Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit and the Drumbeats podcast, please visit www.canadianindigenousinvestment.com.

Drumbeats: The Opening Beat

