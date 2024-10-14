The Tradesmen Group, a Historic Restoration Company, Showcases 100% Employee Ownership with New Brand Launch

The Tradesmen Group 100% Employee-Owned Logo TTG projects pictured from left to right: Vizcaya Museum & Garden, the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park, Independence Hall, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

TTG’s New Website is the Latest and Most Extensive Company Channel Showcasing the Benefits of Employee Ownership

We are thrilled to introduce our new website to the world as a demonstration of our Work With Purpose to restore and preserve our country's most cherished historic structures.” — Rick Freitag, CEO, The Tradesmen Group

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY POINTS:

• The Tradesmen Group just launched a brand-new website, completing a comprehensive rebrand.

• This effort is driven by the transition to a 100% employee ownership (ESOP) model, which directly prospers employees who remain working and invested in the company.

• Those interested in learning more about The Tradesmen Group’s services, employment opportunities and ESOP structure can learn more at www.tradesmengroup.com

FULL RELEASE:

When The Tradesmen Group (TTG) published its new website this week, it represented more than a simple home on the internet for the historic restoration and preservation company.

The company, founded in 1997 by Melissa West, transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2022 and embarked on a purpose-driven growth plan to reward its employees for their hard work and commitment to preserving this nation’s most cherished historic structures. That growth plan included a vision for representing TTG and its “Work With Purpose” to the world through a complete brand refresh that includes new logos, social media channels, internal and external communications, employee events and finally, a robust new website. These channels now showcase the company’s important work taking place, as well as the employee-owners whose time-honored skills allow for each structure to maintain its historical significance, structural integrity and aesthetic charm.

A Fresh Look at Historic Landmarks:

The Tradesmen Group has 27 years of experience restoring and preserving historic buildings, structures and monuments across 20 states. These structures represent some of the most significant moments in United States history, such as Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where both the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were debated and signed, and the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, which memorializes the image of soldiers raising the flag on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

While these current and past job sites attract millions of visitors each year, most won’t fully learn about the intensive care and preservation that takes place to maintain these tangible links to our American heritage. The Tradesmen Group is proud to showcase these case studies on its website, which can serve as a helpful reference for caretakers of other facilities in need of restoration.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new website to the world as a demonstration of our broad capabilities and geographic reach of our Work With Purpose to restore and preserve our country's most cherished historic structures,” said Rick Freitag, CEO, The Tradesmen Group. “This site is a tribute to the talent, dedication and hard work of all our employees across many trades including masonry, metal working, carpentry, coppersmithing, painting and more, and all those employees in management and administration positions in the company who support trade operations to make our work possible.”

A Shift to Employee Ownership:

The Tradesmen Group has always been rooted in the purpose of its work, however the company’s future came into focus even more once growth equaled direct prosperity for employee-owners through the new ESOP model in 2022. Employees received their first full-year valuation of shares during announcement events this summer, which sparked a joyous reaction among crews who hadn’t realized how much the company had increased in value thanks to their efforts.

“We proudly showcase our 100% employee-owned ESOP company and benefit of life-changing stock ownership opportunities for those who join and remain with our company long-term,” said Freitag.

This benefit has inspired employee recruitment, retention and pride within the company – which is exactly why TTG is such an advocate for this employment model.

“Someday, America and the world will realize employee-ownership is the greatest mechanism to empowerment and benefit for every person who wants to dedicate themselves to a worthy job in return for sharing in the prosperity of the returns for their hard work. Until then, we will help lead the way with our 100% employee-owned company proving we can change people’s lives for the better,” added Freitag.

Those interested in learning more about The Tradesmen Group’s services, employment opportunities and ESOP structure can learn more at www.tradesmengroup.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About The Tradesmen Group:

The Tradesmen Group LLC is a 100% employee-owned company dedicated to preserving America's historic buildings and monuments. Founded in 1997 by Melissa West, our team of skilled preservationists specializes in full-service rehabilitation and restoration. We self-perform multiple trades, including historic masonry, roofing, architectural metals, carpentry, painting and more.

Our work honors the ingenuity and craftsmanship of the past while ensuring these structures endure for future generations. From homes and schools to university halls, places of worship, community and governmental buildings, we understand the deep personal and cultural significance of historic buildings entrusted to our care. With meticulous attention to detail and a passion for our craft, we restore and preserve life for the tangible elements of our shared history.

TTG is headquartered in Plain City, OH, and has completed projects of all types and sizes across 20 states. To facilitate the number of current and ongoing projects, TTG established satellite locations in Nashville, TN, Savannah, GA, and Washington D.C.

Under employee ownership since 2022, our commitment to the highest excellence in historic preservation extends further than ever before and informs our company motto to Work with Purpose.



