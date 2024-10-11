infiniDome Announces Launch of Groundbreaking Anti-Jamming Solution, GPSdome-SunStone, at AUSA 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful release of GPSdome2 in 2023, infiniDome, a leader in GNSS protection and resilient navigation solutions is proud to launch another pioneering product; GPSdome-SunStone. This state-of-the-art anti-jamming module will be unveiled at the AUSA 2024 show, marking a significant milestone in infiniDome’s journey of delivering next-generation navigation resiliency solutions to the defense and commercial sectors.

The company’s solutions have been deployed across multiple industries, including defense, autonomous applications, and maritime, where the reliability of navigation systems is paramount. infiniDome's technology, including the highly regarded GPSdome series, has been rigorously tested in real-world environments, earning the trust of military forces and commercial sectors alike. Now, with the upcoming launch of GPSdome-SunStone, the company is once again setting the standard for secure, resilient GNSS protection.

GPSdome-SunStone sets a new standard for GNSS resilience by offering advanced features tailored to meet the increasingly complex demands of modern navigation systems, designed for ultimate performance and compatibility.

infiniDome’s commitment to providing industry-leading, battle-tested GNSS protection solutions is at the heart of SunStone’s development. As threats to GNSS reliability continue to evolve in the form of highly contested and a rapidly changing RF spectrum, GPSdome-SunStone offers the most advanced solution available to date. The SunStone delivers comprehensive protection based on infiniDome’s “future-proof” SW-defined anti-jamming core optimized to face the most current threats in the battlefield today and field upgradeable to meet future threats tomorrow.

AUSA 2024 attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to get their first exposure during its official launch and experience firsthand how this groundbreaking solution will redefine GNSS protection for defense, critical infrastructure, and other industries that rely on secure and accurate navigation while continuing to maintain C-SWaP optimization (Cost, Size, Weight and Power).

The company will be ready for customer evaluations as soon as November 2024 with select customers in the defense space and will officially announce the general availability before the end of the year. This strategic timeline allows infiniDome to meet the high demand for optimized anti-jamming solutions to be able to face the rapidly growing threats in and around conflict zones for multiple GNSS-dependent industries.

Meet infiniDome's new generation of Anti jamming solution, GPSdome-SunStone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.