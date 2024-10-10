TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrests of Two Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS – Two Memphis women face charges of TennCare fraud and theft of property following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In August 2023, TBI’s MFCD special agents received a fraud referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity, alleging that a licensed professional counselor participated in a fraud scheme with another individual. During the investigation, agents developed information that Sherron Webb (DOB: 02/12/1961) rendered psychotherapy services to TennCare patients but did not have the proper credentials. Edna Robinson (DOB: 11/18/1947) was a licensed professional counselor who supervised Webb; although her license did not permit her to employ an unlicensed professional, such as Webb, to provide services. Robinson was listed as the rendering provider for claims billed to TennCare, but Webb was the person providing psychotherapy services.

In August 2024, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Edna Robinson and Sheron Webb each with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Conspiracy-Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. Webb was apprehended by the Memphis Police Department on August 23, 2024, and Robinson was taken into custody on October 8, 2024. Both Robinson and Webb were booked in the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.